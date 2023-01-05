ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quick Country 96.5

Deceased Person Found in NW Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are conducting a death investigation. Very little information has been released, but Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says officers responded to a report of a deceased person around 8 AM. The body of the person was discovered at Manor Park, which is located along 3rd Street Northwest near the top of the hill in the city's Country Club Manor neighborhood.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Search Continues for Weapon Used in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their search for the weapon suspected of being used in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller confirmed to KROC-AM News Saturday that the search is ongoing. He said the sheriff’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

MN Supreme Court Won’t Hear Owatonna Man’s Appeal in Murder Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to hear an Owatonna man's appeal involving his conviction for the murder of a Minneapolis man. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to a second-degree murder charge last year and was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison. He later appealed his sentence by claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge.
OWATONNA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Appeals Court Refuses to Lower Rochester Rapist’s Prison Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's 12-year prison sentence for a sexual assault in 2019. 30-year-old Xanth Wilkins entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second count of the same crime. He was accused of choking and raping a woman after they met each other at a local bar and she agreed to accompany him to his residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Keep Cozy in this Rochester Home with an Indoor Hot Tub and Sauna

During cold winter nights in Minnesota, the best thing ever is taking a hot bath. It's so nice to warm up a little, even if it's just for a second. But you know what's even better? A hot tub. And what's better than that? An INDOOR hot tub! Especially this time of year. And there's a Rochester, MN home for sale that has not only an indoor hot tub but a couple of other awesome amenities.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester City Council Approves Golf Funding Increase

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester City Council approved a motion Monday to increase the funding streaming into the city’s golf program. Council members signed onto a set of recommendations passed by the Rochester Park Board last year that calls for providing the golf courses with an additional $500,000 each year. $100,000 would be directed at the cost of annual operations for all four courses, with $400,000 allocated for capital improvement projects at the four golf courses.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy