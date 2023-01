Buffalo will take care of the 24-year-old safety following his health scare on the field last Monday. The Bills plan to honor safety Damar Hamlin with a series of tributes Sunday in the aftermath of his on-field medical emergency in Monday’s game against the Bengals. But apart from symbolic gestures, the franchise plans to take care of the 24-year-old financially by paying his salary in full for the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO