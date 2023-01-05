ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfLM1_0k4Sh94p00

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Thursday after another hot reading on the job market raised worries that the Federal Reserve will need to keep inflicting pain on the economy to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, clawing back all of its gains from a day earlier. The benchmark index is on pace for its fifth straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.5%.

Technology, health care and industrial stocks weighed most on the market. Microsoft fell 3%, UnitedHealth Group slid 2.9% and Honeywell International lost 2.7%.

Energy stocks bucked the broader market slide as the price of U.S. crude oil settled 1.1% higher. Exxon Mobil rose 2.2%.

The pullback came after payroll company ADP reported a bigger-than-expected increase in jobs at private companies last month. The U.S. government also reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in more than three months last week.

On Wednesday, a government report showed a higher than expected number of job openings in November. The strong labor market reports set the stage for the release on Friday of the Labor Department's snapshot of hiring in December.

In recent months, that closely watched monthly employment figure has typically come in stronger-than-expected when following a robust ADP jobs report, according to Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

“The real question for investors tomorrow will be whether the economy continues to grow faster than expected — and faster than the Fed wants — or will it stay in a sweeter spot with continued moderate growth," he wrote Thursday. “The data suggests the former.”

The continued strength in the job market makes the Fed's job of reining in inflation more difficult by putting upward pressure on wages. The central bank remains determined to keep interest rates high to slow economic growth and tame inflation. The strategy, though, risks going too far bringing on a recession.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed actions, was steady throughout most of the early morning, but rose significantly following the latest jobs reports. It jumped to 4.46% from 4.36% late Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.71% from 3.69% late Wednesday. The nation's housing market has slowed sharply over the past year as the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage more than doubled.

The Fed’s benchmark lending rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, up from close to zero following seven increases last year. It has forecast that the rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023 and it isn’t calling for a rate cut before 2024.

Inflation has been easing from a peak of 9.1% in June to 7.1% in November and investors have been hoping for signs that could prompt the Fed to ease up on applying the brakes to the economy with high interest rates. Those hopes have been dashed so far.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is looking ahead to the latest round of corporate earnings to get a better a sense of how companies are handling hot inflation and weakening consumer demand. Companies in the S&P 500 will pick up the pace of reporting in a few weeks, but some results are already trickling in.

French fry maker Lamb Weston rose 9.8% and Hunt's ketchup maker Conagra rose 3.4% after reporting strong results for their most recent quarters. Constellation Brands, which markets Corona beer and Robert Mondavi wine, fell 9.7%, the largest drop among S&P 500 stocks, after the company trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Bed Bath & Beyond slumped 29.9%, its biggest slide in nearly two years, after the already struggling home goods retailer warned investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy as sales continue to drop and it struggles to attract shoppers.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 44.87 points to 3,808.10. The Dow dropped 339.69 points to 32,930.08. The Nasdaq slid 153.52 points to 10,305.24.

Small company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 19.35 points, or 1.1%, to 1,753.19.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as inflation report looms

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street but remain largely stuck in a holding pattern ahead of potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after flipping between gains and losses. The Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow added 0.6%. The next big marker for the market is likely Thursday’s update on how bad inflation was last month. A worse-than-expected reading could dash hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may stop its hikes to interest rates soon and perhaps even cut rates by the end of the year. Earnings reporting season kicks off Friday.
WGAU

World shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mostly higher Monday following last week's rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.3%...
WGAU

US stocks waver ahead of company earnings updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 0.6% throughout the day.
WGAU

Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to promote prosperity for people throughout the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks about the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.
WGAU

Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Chinese health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive. Paxlovid, an oral medicine developed by New...
WGAU

Davos to host leaders, CEOs amid weighty global issues

GENEVA — (AP) — The Swiss town of Davos will host 52 heads of state and government and nearly 600 CEOs as the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting in the Alps next week, organizers said Tuesday. Forum organizers said their latest lineup for the elite gathering...
WGAU

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden

MIAMI — (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Leaders of US, Canada, Mexico show unity despite friction

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they met for the annual North America Leaders Summit. The leaders offered a...
WGAU

TikTok boss meets European officials as scrutiny intensifies

LONDON — (AP) — TikTok's CEO met Tuesday with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four...
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

India is about to pass China as the world's most populous country

India is expected to surpass China and become the world's most populous nation within the next three months, according to a recent report by the United Nations' population division, marking a seismic shift on the global stage in a trend, with significant social and economic impact for both countries. “Most...
WGAU

Goldman Sachs to lay off up to 3,200 employees

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday began laying off employees, with up to 3,200 positions to be eliminated in the company’s largest round of job cuts since the 2008 financial crisis, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg News reported that more than a third of the cuts would come from Goldman Sachs’...
WGAU

Federal COVID aid OK'd to pay for roads, natural disasters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — State and local governments will soon gain new flexibility to spend billions of federal coronavirus relief dollars on things not directly related to the pandemic, including new roads and bridges and aid to people affected by wildfires, floods and other natural disasters.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
112K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy