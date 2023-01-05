ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Beth Israel appoints medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support, advanced heart failure

 5 days ago
The Staten Island Advance

New childhood obesity recommendations by American Academy of Pediatrics include surgery, weight-loss medications

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The American Academy of Pediatrics issued new recommendations Monday that called for aggressive, early evaluation and treatment of childhood obesity. The organization, representing a group of 67,000 pediatricians, said weight-loss medication and surgery for adolescents should be considered to address the health condition, upending longstanding practices of holding off on addressing weight issues.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
roi-nj.com

Bergen New Bridge President Visconi named to Felician University board

Felician University announced that Deborah Visconi, the CEO and president of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, has been appointed to its board of trustees. “We are very excited to have Deborah Visconi join us in our mission of providing a competitive, value-based college education to a large and diverse student population. The success of Felician University has always rested in our ability to graduate highly skilled, workforce-ready students who go on to make a difference in the businesses and communities they serve,” Jim D’Agostino, chairman of the board, said. “Deb’s vast experience, particularly in the field of health care, will help us accelerate our goals in preparing Felician University graduates for successful employment while satisfying the significant needs of the region, the state and the nation. As an HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution), we also recognize her fine example as a successful Latina leader and are very grateful for the mentorship she has already provided to our students.”
RUTHERFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Centenary University’s first lady dies in tragic hit-and-run

Centenary University first lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, passed away Sunday. She was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Since arriving at the Hackettstown university three years ago, the Murphys have been enthusiastic supporters of the school, and were familiar faces at many student and alumni events.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team

The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

N.J. Utilities Association appoints Rich Henning as CEO

The Trenton-based New Jersey Utilities Association recently announced the appointment of Rich Henning as CEO and president, effective Jan. 3. Henning steps into his new role from his position as senior vice president at Veolia North America. He brings over 34 years of utility experience in communications, marketing and government relations to the statewide trade association for investor-owned utilities that provide essential water, wastewater, electric, natural gas and telecommunications services to New Jersey residents and businesses. Prior to joining Veolia, he worked for General Electric, Panasonic and the (Bergen) Record.
TRENTON, NJ
cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC teachers accused of filing fake COVID vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs

Thirty NYC teachers ousted on suspicion of filing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs, a judge has ruled. In a ruling signed on Dec. 30, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Gina Abadi found the city Department of Education violated the tenured teachers’ due-process rights by putting them in a “reassignment center” — also known as a rubber room — without a hearing.  “Judge Abadi kicked the DOE to the curb for throwing the educators off payroll and suspending their work for a crime that has not been proven — not then and not now,” said Betsy Combier, a paralegal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

What you need to know about NYC retirees’ health care fight

New York City is getting closer to putting more than 250,000 retired city workers on a new health care plan. The planned switch from retirees’ current Medicare plans to a wholly privatized plan called Medicare Advantage has received steady pushback from some retirees since it was proposed in an agreement between the city’s labor unions and former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration to find health care savings. In the latest turn in the saga, the City Council is set to consider legislation that would allow retirees to opt out of Medicare Advantage and keep their current insurance – but at a cost of nearly $200 a month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

