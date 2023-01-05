Newark Beth Israel appoints medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support, advanced heart failure

Felician University announced that Deborah Visconi, the CEO and president of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, has been appointed to its board of trustees. “We are very excited to have Deborah Visconi join us in our mission of providing a competitive, value-based college education to a large and diverse student population. The success of Felician University has always rested in our ability to graduate highly skilled, workforce-ready students who go on to make a difference in the businesses and communities they serve,” Jim D’Agostino, chairman of the board, said. “Deb’s vast experience, particularly in the field of health care, will help us accelerate our goals in preparing Felician University graduates for successful employment while satisfying the significant needs of the region, the state and the nation. As an HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution), we also recognize her fine example as a successful Latina leader and are very grateful for the mentorship she has already provided to our students.”

RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO