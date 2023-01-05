Newark Beth Israel appoints medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support, advanced heart failure

Read full article on original website
New childhood obesity recommendations by American Academy of Pediatrics include surgery, weight-loss medications
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The American Academy of Pediatrics issued new recommendations Monday that called for aggressive, early evaluation and treatment of childhood obesity. The organization, representing a group of 67,000 pediatricians, said weight-loss medication and surgery for adolescents should be considered to address the health condition, upending longstanding practices of holding off on addressing weight issues.
Jersey Proud: HUMC doctors perform 100th TCAR procedure
Doctors at Hackensack University Medical Center have performed their 100th Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure.
Bergen New Bridge President Visconi named to Felician University board
Felician University announced that Deborah Visconi, the CEO and president of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, has been appointed to its board of trustees. “We are very excited to have Deborah Visconi join us in our mission of providing a competitive, value-based college education to a large and diverse student population. The success of Felician University has always rested in our ability to graduate highly skilled, workforce-ready students who go on to make a difference in the businesses and communities they serve,” Jim D’Agostino, chairman of the board, said. “Deb’s vast experience, particularly in the field of health care, will help us accelerate our goals in preparing Felician University graduates for successful employment while satisfying the significant needs of the region, the state and the nation. As an HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution), we also recognize her fine example as a successful Latina leader and are very grateful for the mentorship she has already provided to our students.”
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements
As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans. The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
CarePoint and Alaris reach mutual settlement over Bayonne Medical Center lawsuit
CarePoint Health and Alaris Health have reached a mutual settlement over a Bayonne Medical Center lawsuit filed by the former back in January 2020 that alleged the latter wanted to convert the BMC into a nursing home. “Settling this matter with Alaris Health has been a top priority since I...
Mount Sinai Hospital to cut services amid nurses' negotiations with NYC hospitals
A tentative deal was reached between the New York State Nurses Association and two more New York City hospitals- Maimonides and Richmond University Medical. This comes as News 12 learns Mount Sinai Hospital is preparing to cut services if an agreement with the union is not reached.
Centenary University’s first lady dies in tragic hit-and-run
Centenary University first lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, passed away Sunday. She was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Since arriving at the Hackettstown university three years ago, the Murphys have been enthusiastic supporters of the school, and were familiar faces at many student and alumni events.
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
N.J. Utilities Association appoints Rich Henning as CEO
The Trenton-based New Jersey Utilities Association recently announced the appointment of Rich Henning as CEO and president, effective Jan. 3. Henning steps into his new role from his position as senior vice president at Veolia North America. He brings over 34 years of utility experience in communications, marketing and government relations to the statewide trade association for investor-owned utilities that provide essential water, wastewater, electric, natural gas and telecommunications services to New Jersey residents and businesses. Prior to joining Veolia, he worked for General Electric, Panasonic and the (Bergen) Record.
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
NYC teachers accused of filing fake COVID vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs
Thirty NYC teachers ousted on suspicion of filing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards must be returned to their jobs, a judge has ruled. In a ruling signed on Dec. 30, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Gina Abadi found the city Department of Education violated the tenured teachers’ due-process rights by putting them in a “reassignment center” — also known as a rubber room — without a hearing. “Judge Abadi kicked the DOE to the curb for throwing the educators off payroll and suspending their work for a crime that has not been proven — not then and not now,” said Betsy Combier, a paralegal...
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
Jersey City Medical Center names Hudson County cardiologist as medical director of Catheterization Lab
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Raashan Williams to the position of medical director of the Catheterization Laboratory, effective in late December. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role, as he has been a strong presence...
On the Record with NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks: Masks are recommended but not mandatory
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said any decisions about mandatory masks will depend on the recommendations of the Department of Health. Currently, masks in city schools are recommended but not required. Banks joined PIX on Politics Sunday to discuss the masks, mental health days, and the NYPD cop who […]
U.S. Attorney: Edison man and others defraud state Traumatic Brain Injury Fund of more than $4.5 million
An Edison man, the former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund, admitted his role in a long-running alleged scheme to defraud the fund of more than $4.5 million for his own personal benefit, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Harry Pizutelli, 64, pleaded guilty by videoconference...
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
Electrocution Survivor Loses Insurance Benefits, Jersey Shore Friends Rally To Pay His Bills
A Monmouth County man survived being electrocuted but suffered burns over 40 percent of his body. Now, he faces the painful task of paying medical bills after his Medicare coverage was cut. More than $28,000 has been raised in this GoFundMe page to support Paul Roberts, of Fair Haven, who...
What you need to know about NYC retirees’ health care fight
New York City is getting closer to putting more than 250,000 retired city workers on a new health care plan. The planned switch from retirees’ current Medicare plans to a wholly privatized plan called Medicare Advantage has received steady pushback from some retirees since it was proposed in an agreement between the city’s labor unions and former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration to find health care savings. In the latest turn in the saga, the City Council is set to consider legislation that would allow retirees to opt out of Medicare Advantage and keep their current insurance – but at a cost of nearly $200 a month.
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
