ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Photography exhibition to open in Owego

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uzPt_0k4Sh4fC00

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Tioga Arts Council will open its January 2023 exhibition tonight from 4 to 7 p.m.

The exhibition will showcase work from the Two Rivers Photography Cub, a group of amateur and professional photographers who enjoy all types of photography, including prints and digital images.

The main pieces will be centered around nature and the beautiful scenery in the greater Binghamton area.

You can learn more about the club and check out some featured photography by visiting their website, 2rpc.com , or Facebook page @TwoRiversPhotographyClub.

The Tioga Arts Council Gallery is located at 179 Front Street in Owego.

After tonight, it will be open through January 28th, Wednesday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Shay

January 10th – Meet Shay! Shay is an 2 year-old neutered male cat. He is very, very playful and a bit shy from the camera. Shay really loves to play around, especially with little laser lights If you’re interested in Shay, you can contact Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital. Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy