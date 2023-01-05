Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
bitcoinist.com
Why The Dollar Death Cross Is Bullish For Bitcoin
Today, the Dollar Currency Index saw a death cross on the daily timeframe. Bitcoin, as an asset trading against USD, is especially susceptible to strength or weakness in the greenback. But what exactly happens when the dollar death crosses and what has this meant in the past for crypto?. DXY...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
themarketperiodical.com
APE coin price analysis: APE coin price forms a strong continuation pattern.
Following the erratic movements in the global cryptocurrency markets, the price of the APE coin is circling close to the supply zone on a regular basis. On a daily time period, the price of the coin is forming a symmetrical triangular pattern. The price of the APE/BTC pair is currently...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 8
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 January 2023
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
themarketperiodical.com
GRT token price analysis: GRT token price shocks bulls.
The GRT token price is showing a U-shaped recovery on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of GRT/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00000401 with an increase of 2.1% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
MAKER token price analysis: MKR token price gets ready for a stormy ride.
The MKR token price is trading near the demand zone after falling from the supply zone. The MKR token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The MKR/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.03352 with an increase of 1.12% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
AAVE token price analysis: AAVE token price tumbles to demand zone, has it bottomed?
AAVE price is trading with downtrend momentum towards the lower trendline of the parallel channel. AAVE token price is forming a downward parallel channel pattern as it continues the short term bearish trend. The pair of AAVE/BTC is at 0.003536 with a decrease of -2.36% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
IOTA token price analysis: IOTA token price shows a surprising rally.
IOTA token price is trading below the long-term supply IOTA of $0.1940, as the token continues the bullish rally. The IOTA token price is from a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of IOTA/BTC I trading at the price level of 0.00001087 with an increase of...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple: All there is to know about recent price movements of XRP
XRP has seen a growth in positive sentiments since the start of 2023. Traders are, however, unwilling to make big bets. There may be a shift in conviction among investors towards Ripple (XRP), as data from Santiment indicates that the altcoin has experienced a significant increase in positive sentiment since the start of the year. This follows a prolonged period of low investor confidence in the market after FTX’s unexpected fallout.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
cryptopotato.com
Cardano Up 12% Weekly, Bitcoin Stopped at $17K (Market Watch)
Cardano has been on a roll since the start of the year. Bitcoin initiated another attempt to overcome $17,000 yesterday but was stopped in its tracks as it has been in the past several times. The altcoins have retraced following a few positive days, with Tron, QNT, and LDO losing...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
themarketperiodical.com
CELO Price Analysis: Celo bulls successful in resuscitating the price action
•CELO/USD is currently priced at $0.48 and has increased by 2.63% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 28.30% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Is there more upside to Celo price?. The Celo price...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Bulls Take Control Above $17K, But Worrying Signs Appear (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has initiated a rally after finding solid support at around $16.5K and breaking the 50-day moving average. However, the bullish momentum has weakened as the price faces a critical resistance level. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. After a short-term consolidation at the $16.5K support level,...
