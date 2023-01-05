Read full article on original website
Schools Closed in Sonoma County for Tuesday January 10th
Several schools in Sonoma County will remain closed today because of hazards from recent rain and flooding. All campuses in the Fort Ross Elementary School District, Horicon School District, Kashia School District, Monte Rio Union School District and the Montgomery Elementary School District will stay closed today. Officials are keeping the schools closed due to concerns about flooding, fallen trees and power outages.
List of Sonoma County School Closures Due to the Storm
Thousands of children are staying home again today as the Bay Area deals with another round of storms. Sonoma County is keeping several schools closed today and tomorrow due to concerns about the storm, such as fallen trees, lack of electricity and flooding. Closures are also listed at this link.
Nearly 8,000 Customers in Sonoma County Without Power Due to Storm Damage
Weather-related power outages are still impacting parts of Sonoma County. About 7900 homes and businesses in west county are without power this morning. Some residents in the area have been without electricity for a week now. PG&E doesn’t have an estimate for when power will be restored, saying repairs still might take days in some areas. The utility is providing power to about 63-hundred Sonoma and Humboldt County residents with large-scale temporary generators. The nonprofit Russian River Alliance is also buying generators for Guerneville residents in need.
6 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials
UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Six Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said six “very small” school […]
Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County
The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
North Bay residents seek emergency shelter, prep for another round of rain
SANTA ROSA -- North Bay residents are bracing for another round of storms this week that will likely bring destructive winds and flooding to the area.About 30 people are staying at the Sonoma County fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.Wajeeda Curtiss of Guerneville said she was looking for somewhere warm and safe."Just (trying) to save my savings really, to not waste it on motels, if I don't have to," she said. "Because I stayed in a motel a couple nights and I was like 'No, I'm saving!'"Curtiss is thankful for the free food, a cot and a roof over her head. Her...
North Bay couple braves freezing temps for days without heat as gas delivery delayed
After five days with no heat in the North Bay's freezing temperatures, the couple called 7 On Your Side.
North Bay Storm Troubles: Flooded Roads, Water Rescues
Monday was a wild day in the North Bay as residents and crews dealt with water rescues, flooded streets and power outages. At Slusser Road in Sonoma County, two cars were submerged in the middle of the road after the drivers tried to navigate through deep and dangerous water. "They...
Monday storm updates: 1, 128 and 175 closed due to flooding, thousands without power, Tuesday’s forecast and more (UPDATED 7:24 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/9/23 7:24 p.m. — Bud Snider Park (also called Willits City Park) is...
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma
Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
Some Sonoma Co. schools announce 2nd day of closures due to severe weather
Several Sonoma County schools announced the second day of closures due to severe weather Thursday evening.
Shuttles Running Between Lower Russian River and Sonoma County Fairgrounds
The County of Sonoma is offering shuttle service today between the lower Russian River areas likely affected by flooding and the shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Three buses will be operating, making stops as noted below:. Monte Rio at Main Street and Moscow Road departing at 9 a.m., noon...
City of Point Arena Declares a Local Emergency
The following is a press release issued by the City of Point Arena:. The City of Point Arena has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to ongoing storm events. It is forecasted that additional and continuing storms related to the series of atmospheric river systems threatens Point Arena by bringing heavy rainfall, widespread flooding, strong winds and wind gusts, falling debris, downed trees and extensive power outages.
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Covid Cases in Sonoma County May Be Higher than Reported
Public health officials and experts believe Sonoma County is dealing with more COVID cases than the data suggests. That’s because of a significant drop in testing. As of the most recent stats, from the end of December, about 60 residents are getting infected per day. On December 30th, there were 676 COVID tests logged in Sonoma County. On the same day a year earlier, there were more than 62-hundred tests logged. And in December of 2021, the county was averaging 500 positive tests per day. Public officials believe there is likely a lack of reporting on self-administered COVID tests, skewing the number of positive results.
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
Pleasanton family escapes falling 100-foot tree that broke through windows, roof during storm
"The second I walked to the front of the house to go look at the front, that's when I heard my wife scream, 'It's coming down!'"
[UPDATE 9:09 a.m.] Lightning Storm Rolling Over Northern California
A lightning storm rolling eastward from the coast is punctuating the night with rolls of thunder and flashes of light. The southern end of the storm is roughly west of San Rafael and the northern end is close to Hwy 36, according to what we can see on Lightningmaps. The...
PG&E Worker Dies in Crash in Mendocino County; Another in the Hospital
A PG&E contract worker is dead after a rollover crash in Mendocino County. Edgar Castillo was driving a utility service truck that went off a roadway in Manchester on Saturday. His passenger, another PG&E contract worker, is hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say they were headed to help the utility restore power in Mendocino County following recent storms. Investigators are working to determine if weather played a role in the crash.
