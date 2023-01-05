ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakeslee, PA

Fire obliterates mobile home in Blakeslee

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOgSD_0k4SgkmE00

BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mobile home in Blakeslee is in ruins after catching fire Thursday morning.

Police searching for missing person in Berks County

Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Candle Drive for reports of a home on fire at 8:00 this morning.

The home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, according to officials.

No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Nicholson Fire Department fights raging fire

NICHOLSON, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were dispatched and battled flames that broke out in a garage in Nicholson. At 3:50 p.m., a supervisor at the Wyoming County Communications Center confirms with Eyewitness News that the Nicholson Fire Department and Dalton Borough Police Department responded to a garage fire on the 200 block of Main […]
NICHOLSON, PA
WBRE

Berwick fire leaves garage in ruins

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A garage is in ruins and two homes are damaged after a fire in Berwick. A neighbor provided Eyewitness News a photo showing flames shooting from the garage on East 8th Street near Walnut Street. She says she could feel the heat from her home just a few doors away. […]
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother deliver baby

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County 911 dispatcher in training was awarded for helping a family deliver a baby at their home after the mother unexpectedly went into labor. The unsung heroes in an emergency. As the first line of response dispatchers at the Monroe County 911 control center work around the clock […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wife arraigned on homicide charge after fatal Kingston fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County. On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Fireworks seized from garage in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they confiscated a stash of fireworks from a garage in Moosic. According to Moosic Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a garage in the 3300 block of Birney Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Sunday after an undercover investigation revealed George Cramer, 44, of Scranton, was selling illegal […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for stabbing, throwing fireworks at group

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding situation

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 200 rabbits are being cared for at a Lackawanna County animal shelter after being rescued from a reported hoarding situation. At Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, volunteers have been working around the clock to care for nearly 200 rabbits. Crates filled with rabbits now fill the community room […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Two allegedly try to steal ATM with truck, chains

DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say two men tried to steal an ATM with a pickup truck and chains. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 21 around 4:30 a.m., two men tried to remove an ATM at the PNC Bank in Wayne County. Police say […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County

11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township.  On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy