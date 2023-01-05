Child injured after falling out of vehicle on Iowa interstate

A young passenger suffered minor injuries this week after tumbling out of a moving car on a busy Iowa highway.

The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. local time Tuesday, when surveillance video captured an individual falling from the passenger side of a moving vehicle on I-35 near Des Moines, WHO13 reported.

The car, which was approaching the exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound, quickly slowed to a stop, and the driver got out to assist the passenger in the middle of the road.

Nearby vehicles, including a semi truck, also came to a halt.

In a statement to The Post, the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed that the passenger was a minor seated in the backseat who had tried to exit the moving car for unknown reasons.

The person was later treated for minor injuries.

