FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Man charged after antique brass railing stolen from outside Philadelphia's City Hall
Officials said Raymond Shendock is facing burglary, institutional vandalism, theft and other charges.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY
(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
Man arrested for stealing historic railing outside City Hall in Philadelphia: DA's office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a historic brass railing outside City Hall last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Monday. Raymond Shendock, 41, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody for a separate theft, according to the District Attorney's office. The antique railing is worth between $15,000 and $20,000. The District Attorney's Office said Shendock was taken into custody on Jan. 6 along with a co-conspirator for an alleged theft in progress in Center City on the 2300 block of Market Street. Shendock and Mario Ford, the co-conspirator, were each charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen criminal property and two counts of an instrument of crime for the incident, the District Attorney's Office said. Shendock and Ford were allegedly trying to steal wire from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter, possibly for resale, according to a release. The District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant had been issued for Shendock for court supervision at the time of the two most recent incidents.
'Must Have Thought It Was Free': Idle Van Stolen From Bucks Wawa, Cops Say
He "must have thought it was free," authorities say. Police in Tullytown Borough are searching for the man who stole a running vehicle parked outside of the Wawa at 225 Levittown Parkway, sometime on Sunday, Jan. 8, the department said in a release. Investigators are asking Levittown area residents to...
fox29.com
Video: Officer deploys Taser on woman during controversial traffic stop outside Lower Merion Wawa
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating controversial video that shows an officer deploying his Taser on an unarmed woman before pulling from her car during a traffic stop last weekend. The incident unfolded Sunday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bala Cynwyd and was...
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
Upper Merion police searching for 2 women accused of carjacking in Walmart parking lot
UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Merion police need your help finding two women accused of carjacking someone in the Walmart parking lot on North Gulph Road in King of Prussia around 6 p.m. Monday.Detectives at the Upper Merion Police Department have recovered the stolen vehicle. Now, they're looking for the suspects."It's scary because of the area that we live in," Becky Lee, a Walmart customer from Berwyn, said. "That's why it's scary. Because being a mom with children."Police say the victim, a 54-year-old grandmother, was sitting in the passenger seat of a Mazda SUV, waiting for her mom and...
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School held for trial
Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.
3 women arrested for allegedly stealing about $20K in merchandise from Ulta, department stores
Police say when the women were arrested they found around $20,000 worth of items in the getaway car.
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
Man opens fire from atop of car in Center City: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man opened fire at a busy intersection near Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on 15th and Market Streets.It was a major disruption to people trying to get to work near City Hall in the morning. 15th Street was closed from Vine to Chestnut Streets along with the 1500 block of Market Street due to the shooting. The roads have since reopened. Police say the man stopped the car, a green Toyota Avalon, in the middle of the intersection, exited, and jumped on top of the car. He then opened...
southjerseyobserver.com
Two Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have been reported to be missing from Camden. Jeremiah Jones has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is ddescribed as a black male, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black, dreadlocked hair.
Beloved Philly Cheesesteak Spot Targets Reopening After Fire
The rebuilding of Jim's Steaks on South Street in Philadelphia is finally underway and owners are promising a Labor Day 2023 reopening. A devastating fire over the summer closed the iconic Philadephia cheesesteak restaurant after 47 years at 4th and South, where its trademark black and white deco styling has become a landmark.
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
southjerseyobserver.com
22-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder & Other Offenses In Connection With Woodbury Shooting
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention...
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents: The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
