Plymouth Meeting, PA

nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY

(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Man arrested for stealing historic railing outside City Hall in Philadelphia: DA's office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a historic brass railing outside City Hall last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Monday. Raymond Shendock, 41, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody for a separate theft, according to the District Attorney's office. The antique railing is worth between $15,000 and $20,000. The District Attorney's Office said Shendock was taken into custody on Jan. 6 along with a co-conspirator for an alleged theft in progress in Center City on the 2300 block of Market Street. Shendock and Mario Ford, the co-conspirator, were each charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen criminal property and two counts of an instrument of crime for the incident, the District Attorney's Office said. Shendock and Ford were allegedly trying to steal wire from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter, possibly for resale, according to a release. The District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant had been issued for Shendock for court supervision at the time of the two most recent incidents. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Upper Merion police searching for 2 women accused of carjacking in Walmart parking lot

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Merion police need your help finding two women accused of carjacking someone in the Walmart parking lot on North Gulph Road in King of Prussia around 6 p.m. Monday.Detectives at the Upper Merion Police Department have recovered the stolen vehicle. Now, they're looking for the suspects."It's scary because of the area that we live in," Becky Lee, a Walmart customer from Berwyn, said. "That's why it's scary. Because being a mom with children."Police say the victim, a 54-year-old grandmother, was sitting in the passenger seat of a Mazda SUV, waiting for her mom and...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man opens fire from atop of car in Center City: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man opened fire at a busy intersection near Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on 15th and Market Streets.It was a major disruption to people trying to get to work near City Hall in the morning. 15th Street was closed from Vine to Chestnut Streets along with the 1500 block of Market Street due to the shooting. The roads have since reopened. Police say the man stopped the car, a green Toyota Avalon, in the middle of the intersection, exited, and jumped on top of the car. He then opened...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Beloved Philly Cheesesteak Spot Targets Reopening After Fire

The rebuilding of Jim's Steaks on South Street in Philadelphia is finally underway and owners are promising a Labor Day 2023 reopening. A devastating fire over the summer closed the iconic Philadephia cheesesteak restaurant after 47 years at 4th and South, where its trademark black and white deco styling has become a landmark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

