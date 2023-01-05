Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sun and clouds mix on seasonable day in NY and NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) -- For many people, New Year's resolutions tend to focus on health but sometimes those resolutions can be hard to keep up. Cultural commentator predicts 2023 entertainment …. Jason Lee, who is known for his unfiltered and colorful commentary on the cross-section of culture and entertainment topics,...
Comptroller Lander details findings on heat complaints in NYC buildings
NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of the tragic Twin Parks fire, the city passed stricter fire safety laws, and a report released from Comptroller Brad Lander on Monday revealed that communities of color are plagued with heat issues. “The City must turn up the heat on landlords...
1,000+ buildings have chronic lack of heat, report finds
There are 1,077 buildings in New York City where there were more than five heat complaints each winter between 2017 and 2021, according to a report from the NYC Comptroller. 1,000+ buildings have chronic lack of heat, report …. There are 1,077 buildings in New York City where there were...
Memorial held for victims of Twin Parks fire
Monday marked one year since 17 people, including eight children, lost their lives in a devastating high-rise fire in the Bronx. The anniversary was marked by two separate events: a private memorial service and a public tribute to the victims. Memorial held for victims of Twin Parks fire. Monday marked...
Skate with a view at Sky Skate rink in Hudson Yards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sky Skate, a new skating rink, opened on Tuesday in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and skaters can expect an amazing view from the 1,024-square-foot rink. Tickets are...
House 40K by converting more NYC offices: Adams plan
Millions of square feet of New York City office space could be converted to residential real estate capable of holding up to 40,000 people under a new proposal from the Adams administration aimed at taking a bite out of the city’s housing crunch. House 40K by converting more NYC...
Tax rebate available to homeowners, renters in NJ
If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Yusef Salaam running for...
2023 State of the State full speech
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers the 2023 State of the State address at the New York State Capitol. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers the 2023 State of the State address at the New York State Capitol. Yusef Salaam running for New York City Council. Yusef Salaam wants to bring his unique life...
Beloved dancing nurse battling shingles
Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Trial begins...
7,000+ NYC nurses walk out on strike
More than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai went on strike Monday, as the hospitals and New York State Nurses Association failed to reach a contract agreement. More than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai went on strike Monday, as the hospitals and New York State Nurses Association failed to reach a contract agreement.
NYC officials recall deadly Twin Parks fire
It's been one year since a fire at a Bronx high-rise building claimed the lives of 17 people. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh shared what the city has done to prevent future tragedies. NYC officials recall deadly Twin Parks fire. It's been one year since a fire at a Bronx high-rise...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
5 ways to stick to 2023 goals
Vanessa Coppes, Editor-in-Chief of "BELLA" Magazine explains her 5 tips to make sure you reach your goals. Vanessa Coppes, Editor-in-Chief of "BELLA" Magazine explains her 5 tips to make sure you reach your goals. Gov. Murphy delivers State of the State address. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy touted his administration's...
Search for missing deaf woman moves to Brooklyn
The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. House 40K by converting more NYC offices: Adams plan. Millions...
Nurses strike begins at Mount Sinai, Montefiore
A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal. A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal. Moose on...
Family fears deaf woman held against her will
After flooding the internet with pictures of Samantha Denise Primus, her family was growing increasingly concerned that the deaf woman with autism hasn't turned up, nearly three weeks after her disappearance just before Christmas. Family fears deaf woman held against her will. After flooding the internet with pictures of Samantha...
Applications open for Community Education Councils
Applications opened Monday for seats on Education Councils in New York City. Applications open for Community Education Councils. Applications opened Monday for seats on Education Councils in New York City. Montefiore nurse gives update on second day of nurses …. As the nurses strike at Montefiore Medical Center in the...
Montefiore nurse gives update on second day of nurses strike
As the nurses strike at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital enters its second day, there's a proposal on the table that could bring an end to the walkout. Montefiore nurse gives update on second day of nurses …. As the nurses strike at...
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
Bronx man stabbed to death trying to protect women
A Bronx man was stabbed to death coming to the aid of two women, his friend told PIX11 News. Bronx man stabbed to death trying to protect women. A Bronx man was stabbed to death coming to the aid of two women, his friend told PIX11 News. Family fears deaf...
