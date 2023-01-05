Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
FOX Sports
Falcons beat Tom Brady for first time as Bucs pull starters to avoid injuries
ATLANTA — For the Bucs, Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons had the awkward feel of a preseason game: key starters sitting out or getting pulled early, an outcome that ultimately didn't matter and a postgame need to look ahead and not back in any way. "Everything will be...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend odds: How to bet Seahawks-49ers
The NFL's hottest team will face a squad that needed help to earn the final playoff spot in the NFC when the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) play host to the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) on Saturday in a Wild Card Weekend matchup of NFC West Division rivals. The 49ers are on...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup
Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will be held this upcoming Saturday through Monday. And there's an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play on the road against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but their first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.
FOX Sports
Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend
Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
FOX Sports
TCU's CFP title game run came at a perfect time for Big 12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU's unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship came at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. “If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark told AP at Saturday's CFP media day.
FOX Sports
Sirianni: Eagles 'fortunate' ailing QB Hurts has week off
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder. The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.
FOX Sports
Seahawks unexpected playoff spot validates offseason choices
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the...
FOX Sports
Commanders go into offseason that could bring new owner, QB
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Missing the NFL playoffs and searching for a starting quarterback is a familiar position in Washington. This offseason of uncertainty for the team now known as the Commanders features an added twist: the potential of an ownership change. Dan Snyder could sell the team he has owned since 1999, and while Ron Rivera's job as coach and head of football operations is likely safe, the next few months are expected to bring changes from the top down following the end of another mediocre season, which ended with a 8-8-1 record.
FOX Sports
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
FOX Sports
Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Mahomes joins ownership group for NWSL team
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management. “We are so...
FOX Sports
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. Pees, 73, is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17) and New England (2006-09).
FOX Sports
Commanders' No. 1 offseason priority: Find their QB of the future
It's clear that general manager Martin Mayhew and coach Ron Rivera like what they've built so far in Washington. Rivera even thinks the team took a big step forward this season. He's convinced that even though they missed the playoffs again: "We have a chance to get there." If only...
FOX Sports
Packers playoffs spoiled, Aaron Rodgers last game in GB? | THE CARTON SHOW
The Green Bay Packers miss out on the postseason after losing at home to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Despite the Lions already having been eliminated, they played the role of spoiler, keeping Aaron Rodgers away from the playoffs by capitalizing off a interception late in the 4th quarter. Greg Jennings joins Craig Carton to talk about the low points of the game, and what the future for Aaron Rodgers looks like after this loss.
