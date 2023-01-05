ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Missing the NFL playoffs and searching for a starting quarterback is a familiar position in Washington. This offseason of uncertainty for the team now known as the Commanders features an added twist: the potential of an ownership change. Dan Snyder could sell the team he has owned since 1999, and while Ron Rivera's job as coach and head of football operations is likely safe, the next few months are expected to bring changes from the top down following the end of another mediocre season, which ended with a 8-8-1 record.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO