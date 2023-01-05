Read full article on original website
Stocks advance as expectations build around CPI
Stocks rose on bets the upcoming consumer price index will show further softening, which could help build the case for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of rate hikes - even as some officials say it's too early to declare victory over inflation. The equity market moved decidedly higher...
Economists fret over perils ahead for global growth
The world economy looks to be transitioning to a more difficult era where interest rates will be higher, geopolitical tensions greater and uncertainties more pronounced. That's the message that emanated from this year's annual meeting of the American Economic Association in New Orleans. Economic luminaries - including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, ex-International Monetary Fund chief economist Kenneth Rogoff and former Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes - warned of perils ahead.
World Bank cuts 2023 forecasts and warns of global recession
The World Bank slashed its growth forecasts for most countries and regions, and warned that new adverse shocks could tip the global economy into a recession. Global gross domestic product will probably increase 1.7 percent this year, about half the pace forecast in June, the Washington-based lender said Tuesday. That would be the third-worst performance in the last three decades or so, after the contractions of 2009 and 2020.
Fed officials see raising rates above 5%, but how far is unclear
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Federal Reserve officials said Monday that the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time. "We are just going to have to hold our resolve," Raphael Bostic, president...
Record U.S. oil output seen leading non-OPEC growth next year
The U.S. is expected to account for the lion's share of non-OPEC oil growth next year as American drillers pump a record amount of crude. Production is seen reaching 12.8 million barrels a day in 2024, surpassing the current annual high of 12.3 million set in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook. If materialized, next year's figure would exceed 2023's projected output of 12.4 million barrels.
Powell Says Fed 'Will Not Be' a Climate Policymaker
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said that to retain its independence from politics, the central bank must “stick to its knitting” — and that means it is not the right institution to delve into issues like mitigating climate change. “Without explicit congressional legislation, it would be...
Bank of Korea set to finish tightening on Jan. 13 with 25 bps move: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea will raise interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Friday, likely its last move in an aggressive tightening cycle aimed at quelling inflation running at more than twice its 2% target, a Reuters poll has found.
This Week: KB Home earns, consumer prices, Delta earns
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. KB Home delivers its fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street predicts the Los Angeles-based homebuilder will report that its earnings and revenue improved in the September-November period compared to the same quarter in 2021. That would echo the company’s results in the first three quarters of its last fiscal year. In September, the builder touted record third-quarter profits, but also noted a shortfall in delivered homes due partly to supply chain constraints.
iPhone exports from India double to surpass $2.5 billion
Apple exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year's total, underscoring how the U.S. tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise. Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have each shipped more than...
Powell vows to limit Fed's climate role to protect independence
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to draw a line around how far the central bank will use its powers to promote a greener economy, vowing it will not be a climate regulator. "The Fed does have narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks," Powell said Tuesday in brief...
AstraZeneca to buy CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca agreed to buy U.S. biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8 billion to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. The deal is the first sizable one for Astra since the $39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and it's in keeping with Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot's strategy to beef up the U.K. drugmaker's pipeline.
Coinbase eliminates 20% of staff in latest round of layoffs
Coinbase Global is firing about 950 employees, or 20% of its workforce, as the worsening crypto slump spurs another round of layoffs at the biggest US digital-asset exchange. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong announced the job reductions in a blog post Tuesday, saying the steps were needed to weather the industry downturn. In June, Coinbase announced it would lay off 18% of its workforce, the equivalent of roughly 1,200 employees. It eliminated another 60 positions in November. It will now shut down several projects.
