Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove’s Royal Liquor
Largest retail liquor, beer, wine and novelties in Grove, OK. Visit their website for business hours and contact info!
fourstateshomepage.com
2nd Annual Wine Pairing Party
Vicky Mieseler of the Joplin Rotary shares about their upcoming 2nd Annual Wine Pairing Party at Just A Taste in Webb City. All the details here:
fourstateshomepage.com
JLT’s Latest Production: “Proof”
Lisa Olliges Green & Chelsie Bennett of Joplin Little Theatre give us a glimpse of their newest production, “Proof,” which is showing from January 11 to the 14th & the 15th. You can get tickets online at showclix.com/event/proof-1 or by calling 417.623.3638; All the details here:
fourstateshomepage.com
The Flanagan Group – Keller Williams Realty Elevate
The Flanagan Group has been the top performing real-estate group in Joplin since 2016, having sold a total 687 properties in 2021 alone. Our expert team, with more than 110 years of combined experience, has access to the resources needed to give our customers the personalized service and attention they need to successfully buy or sell a home.
fourstateshomepage.com
Storytime pottery event at “Firehouse Pottery of Joplin”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some kids had a little creative fun in Joplin. A storytime pottery event was held at the “Firehouse Pottery of Joplin”. Attendees started out by listening to the children’s book “Pajama Time”. It was read to them by Charity Hawkins, who...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kickboxing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a time of year when many people are setting health and wellness goals, some folks in Southwest Missouri are getting a head start. They’re working towards those goals at the “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. The facility offers several different fitness...
KYTV
Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Effective Monday at 9:00 a.m., Barry County Emergency Services will start dispatching for the Barry County portion of Monett. When calling the Monett Justice Center administration phone line, there will be a new menu in which you will choose the county the incident is occurring. This phone menu should get you to the proper location, if not, you’ll be transferred to the correct county.
fourstateshomepage.com
Belly dancing classes in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — It was the first time a belly dance class was offered at “Webb City Fitness Kickboxing and Yoga.”. For some, it was their first time trying it out, while others had been doing it for a few years. Dance instructor Lacy Warfel demonstrated moves...
koamnewsnow.com
KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas
KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Polar Bear Ride”, a chilly tradition
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Hideout Harley Davidson” kicks off the new year with a chilly tradition. It’s the annual “Polar Bear Ride” and it’s been happening during the first full weekend in January for the past 15 years. 50 bikers started their Saturday bundling...
fourstateshomepage.com
Seneca woman discusses cult experience, and breaking free in podcast
SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here. In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast. “This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.
fourstateshomepage.com
SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS JPD with Cpt. Davis
A warm welcome to Captain Davis from Joplin Police Department! Today he tells us about the Citizens Police Academy the first week of February! With so many activities involved in this interactive event, it’s something you won’t want to miss!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Lamar Mental Health Fair
We welcome Keli Selby and Jerod M. Morey for Lamar’s 1st Annual Mental Health Fair! About Our Kids, Inc. and the Barton County Ambulance District will be hosting our 1st Annual Mental Health Fair January 12 from 9a-6p. Find out more about this wonderful cause and event right here!
northwestmoinfo.com
Neosho Woman Hurt In Atchison County Accident
A Neosho, Missouri woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident on I-29 in Atchison County Monday evening. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Neosho resident Lillie B. Smith was driving a 2009 Honda Fit northbound on I-29 about four miles west of Rock Port at 5:05 P.M. Monday when the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the interstate.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area
GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove voters head to the polls on Tuesday
GROVE, Okla. – An obscure election ballot measure will be voted on by Grove voters in Tuesday’s election. Voters are being asked to decide whether to provide the power company Public Service Company of Oklahoma with a new 25-year franchise to serve the city. The measure allows the power company to use the city’s land easements when working on power lines, said Debbie Bottoroff, city manager.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Comments / 0