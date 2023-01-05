Read full article on original website
Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma
Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
Shuttles Running Between Lower Russian River and Sonoma County Fairgrounds
The County of Sonoma is offering shuttle service today between the lower Russian River areas likely affected by flooding and the shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Three buses will be operating, making stops as noted below:. Monte Rio at Main Street and Moscow Road departing at 9 a.m., noon...
PG&E Worker Dies in Crash in Mendocino County; Another in the Hospital
A PG&E contract worker is dead after a rollover crash in Mendocino County. Edgar Castillo was driving a utility service truck that went off a roadway in Manchester on Saturday. His passenger, another PG&E contract worker, is hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say they were headed to help the utility restore power in Mendocino County following recent storms. Investigators are working to determine if weather played a role in the crash.
Suspected Drug Dealer with Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
Nearly 8,000 Customers in Sonoma County Without Power Due to Storm Damage
Weather-related power outages are still impacting parts of Sonoma County. About 7900 homes and businesses in west county are without power this morning. Some residents in the area have been without electricity for a week now. PG&E doesn’t have an estimate for when power will be restored, saying repairs still might take days in some areas. The utility is providing power to about 63-hundred Sonoma and Humboldt County residents with large-scale temporary generators. The nonprofit Russian River Alliance is also buying generators for Guerneville residents in need.
Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel
Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
Victim rescued from Contra Costa Canal
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim was rescued from the Contra Costa Canal on Friday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said on social media. Crews were originally looking for a second victim, but they were unable to find one and concluded their search. Con Fire first tweeted about the rescue at […]
Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County
The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
Schools Closed in Sonoma County for Tuesday January 10th
Several schools in Sonoma County will remain closed today because of hazards from recent rain and flooding. All campuses in the Fort Ross Elementary School District, Horicon School District, Kashia School District, Monte Rio Union School District and the Montgomery Elementary School District will stay closed today. Officials are keeping the schools closed due to concerns about flooding, fallen trees and power outages.
Toddler killed during storm in Sonoma County identified
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-year-old boy who was killed during Wednesday night’s rainstorm has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and his family. The toddler, Aeon Tocchini, died after a redwood tree crashed on top of his home in Occidental, Calif., on Joy Road. The rural area is heavily wooded and studded […]
Covid Cases in Sonoma County May Be Higher than Reported
Public health officials and experts believe Sonoma County is dealing with more COVID cases than the data suggests. That’s because of a significant drop in testing. As of the most recent stats, from the end of December, about 60 residents are getting infected per day. On December 30th, there were 676 COVID tests logged in Sonoma County. On the same day a year earlier, there were more than 62-hundred tests logged. And in December of 2021, the county was averaging 500 positive tests per day. Public officials believe there is likely a lack of reporting on self-administered COVID tests, skewing the number of positive results.
Sonoma County Jail Escapee Caught in Petaluma
A inmate who escaped from Sonoma County Jail is back behind bars. John Avilla III was found and rearrested at an apartment in Petaluma on Thursday morning. He had been on the loose for more than two days. Avilla walked away from the jail’s loading dock on Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on November 14th on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Bank Robber in Napa Caught within Minutes
A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa was arrested within minutes of the crime. Last Thursday afternoon, police responded to the robbery on Jefferson Street arriving there within two minutes. An employee described the suspect and where his vehicle took off. Moments later, police located the vehicle near Soscol and Imola Avenues – the car had been abandoned. The suspect, 29-year-old David Jarrell, was found at a nearby apartment complex with the aid of a police dog. He was charged with suspicion of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
List of Sonoma County School Closures Due to the Storm
Thousands of children are staying home again today as the Bay Area deals with another round of storms. Sonoma County is keeping several schools closed today and tomorrow due to concerns about the storm, such as fallen trees, lack of electricity and flooding. Closures are also listed at this link.
Sonoma County issues evacuation warning through weekend
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County emergency officials have issued an evacuation warning for residents of low-lying areas along the lower Russian River Valley. This is in anticipation of the river reaching flood levels of up to 40 feet Sunday morning. The evacuation warning spans areas between Healdsburg and Jenner below the 32-foot flood […]
North Bay fire chief's prediction for flooding along Russian River: 'Disaster proportions'
New aerial video from Saturday shows a waterlogged Russian River Valley, shot from "Sonoma One," the County Fire District's new chopper.
Health Warning: Stay Away from Flood Waters
Sonoma County Health Officer Doctor Sundari Mase is issuing a public health advisory following recent heavy rain and flooding. It warns people to keep away from potentially contaminated floodwaters, which may be carrying human and animal waste, medical waste, dead animals, downed power lines and other hazardous debris. The advisory goes on to say touching contaminated floodwaters can cause skin rashes, gastrointestinal illnesses and tetanus. Anyone who comes into contact with floodwater is advised to wash themselves with soap immediately.
Atmospheric river: Falling redwood kills infant in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY – Wednesday's strong storm has turned deadly after a redwood tree fell onto a Sonoma County home, killing an infant inside.According to officials, the incident happened at a home in the community of Occidental around 5:30 p.m."One of our major incidents was a redwood falling into a house up on Joy Road and we had a fatality up there of an infant," said Chief Ronald Lunardi of the Occidental Volunteer Fire Department. "A 1- to 2-year-old infant. There was a husband, wife and the baby in the residence.""When I first arrived on scene, a frantic father came out...
Update: Sonoma County Sheriff issues evacuation warning along Russian River
SONOMA -- The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the area along the Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner Wednesday night, according to authorities.The sheriff's Twitter account posted the warning shortly after 5 p.m. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff, the current forecast predicts the river will crest at 33 feet on Thursday night, January 5, into the early hours on Friday, January 6. The river is predicted to recede below flood stage on Friday afternoon. However, the river is predicted to flood again at 40 feet the night of Sunday, January 8, into Monday, January 9. The sheriff...
Family of toddler killed in storm receives outpouring of support
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — An outpouring of community support has raised nearly $160,000 for the family of a toddler who was killed when a tree fell on their house during Wednesday’s storm. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, 2.5-year-old Aeon Tocchini was sitting on a couch in the living room at 5:30 p.m. when […]
