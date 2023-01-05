Read full article on original website
2 jailed after multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested and another was hospitalized after police were called to a Sheetz for a report of multiple overdoses in the store Sunday. On Jan. 8 around 11:35 a.m., state police were called to the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford Township to help EMS with two men […]
Westmoreland County mining accident sends 22-year-old worker to the hospital
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mining accident in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital. The accident happened Monday night at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is told the worker’s arm got stuck in a machine about a mile...
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County; driver suspected of DUI fled scene on foot
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver,...
Editorial: Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli's car crash a minor incident?
It does not matter if a public official’s incident is a fender bender or a four-car collision. What can make it a big deal is how it is handled. Just like with information requests and properly conducted meetings, the difference between doing it right and doing it wrong is doing it openly.
9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
Area Man Faces Charges After Accidentally Discharging Pistol Through Apartment Floor
HARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges after he accidentally discharged a pistol through the floor of his Harrisville Borough apartment. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by Butler-based State Police, 21-year-old Nathon Kordich, of Harrisville, was handling a pistol while allegedly under the influence around 11:49 p.m. on December 31.
Suspects in deadly Carrick shooting charged following police chase
Charges have been filed against two people in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Jacob Dienert, 21, was shot and killed Sunday on East Agnew Avenue. The two suspects arrested in his death are 17-year-old Amier Windsor and 20-year-old Maurice Nelson. Windsor and Nelson were taken into custody following...
Overdoses At Bedford Turnpike Interchange Sheetz
Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According to emergency officials, several ambulances...
Two men involved in Carrick homicide identified
Two men arrested during an incident at the BP gas station at the base of Duquesne Heights on Route 51 on Monday, related to a homicide in Carrick on Sunday have been identified.
PRELIMINARY HEARING TODAY FOR MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a man charged with vehicular homicide. Court documents show that 59-year-old Matthew Robert Long of Indiana will go before Indiana County District Judge Susanne Steffee at 1:15 this afternoon. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, two other DUI counts and two summary traffic violations. This will be for an incident on October 22nd, 2020.
FIRE ALARM ACTIVATIONS, CRASH REPORTED BY 911 ON SUNDAY
The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out twice on Sunday morning for incidents in the same area of Blairsville Borough. Both incidents were automatic fire alarm activations at the area of Keeper of the Flame and Moorewood Towers on Moorewood Avenue. The first call was at 5:04 AM and the second call came at 9:42 AM.
Ligonier Valley police seek attempted kidnapping suspect
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police announced that they’re searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. The incident happened Sunday morning on Route 381 in Rector, a small community in Ligonier Township. The stretch of road has few houses and runs along a creek. It's popular with runners and bikers.
Details Released on Mayport Man Who Died After Being Pinned Under Tractor
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released the details regarding a Mayport man who died after being pinned under a tractor. According to a release on Friday, January 6, 2023, issued by PSP Punxsutawney, police were notified by Jefferson County 9-1-1 on December 27, 2022, around 5:08 p.m., of a 75-year-old man who was pinned under a farm tractor at a property on Route 536/Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
School staff member, police officer suffer minor injuries after incident at Arsenal Middle School
A school staff member and school police officer are recovering after being injured during a student "disruption" on Monday. A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said the disruption happened at Arsenal Middle School in Lawrenceville. The district tells us their injuries are minor. The student was in crisis, according to...
Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman driving for Z-Trip was attacked by three people and carjacked Sunday morning in Churchill, according to police paperwork. The suspect in custody was out on bail after an alleged carjacking in Pittsburgh back in October. According to police paperwork, the Z-Trip driver was driving three...
Vehicle crashes into Fayette County doughnut shop
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large cleanup effort was underway after a vehicle crashed into a doughnut shop in South Union Township, Fayette County. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Dunkin’ on Morgantown Street. State police say Jeffrey Johnson, 29, was driving under the...
Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
Plum Borough volunteer fire departments out of service
PLUM, Pa. — Four Plum Borough volunteer fire departments are out of service Tuesday night. These include Holiday Park, Logans Ferry Heights, Renton and Unity. Unity's volunteer department posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they are out of service and will not be responding to calls. They went on to say they are working with the borough in hopes of resolving the issue.
Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart
A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
