Angelina County, TX

kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed

SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Alba-Golden ISD school board approves 4-day school week

Alba-Golden ISD school board approves 4-day school week
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Hurst Street, Arcadia Road Scene of Two-vehicle Crash

January 9, 2023 - The intersection of Hurst Street and Arcadia Road in Center was the scene of a two-vehicle collision December 19, 2022. Officers with the Center Police Department (CPD) and fire personnel with the Center Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to assist those involved. While CPD...
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Lufkin EDC announces company moving into old Lufkin Industries facility

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) has approved an economic incentive grant to the STI Group doing business as Texas Star Industrial Manufacturing, LLC (STI). According to a press release, STI serves a wide customer base that includes clients from the oil and gas, petrochemical, aerospace,...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Reports Active Week with 7 Calls

January 9, 2023 - The opening week to 2023 was an active one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate calls, 3 of those on New Year's Day alone. Here's a summary of the week's events. The first call of the year came in around 2:00am for a...
JOAQUIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy

Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Poultry Farm Scene of Triple House Fire

January 5, 2023 - A poultry farm located on CR 3047 was the scene of a three house fire December 29, 2022, and two fire departments responded to the scene. When fire personnel with the Center Fire Department and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 2:30pm, three chicken houses were fully involved and all appeared to have burned to the same point and were not salvageable at that time.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin Scene of Two-vehicle Crash

January 9, 2023 - U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin just past the intersection with State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash January 5, 2023. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 5pm a white 2009 Hyundai driven by Yaneka Jackson, 30, of Louisiana was traveling in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 84 and was attempting to turn left to head back westbound. At that time a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jarrell Taylor, 24, of Louisiana was traveling in the same lane behind the Hyundai and failed to control speed, striking the rear of the Hyundai, and causing damage to both vehicles.
JOAQUIN, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: It's National Braille Literacy Month

WEBXTRA: It's National Braille Literacy Month
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Forensic audit report on Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation reveals financial misuses, leads to suspension of activity

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett City Council met Monday night to discuss a forensic audit report of the Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation. The CEIDC is a division of the City of Crockett. After significant questioning over their activities of the recent years, city officials requested assistance of accounting firm Weaver and Tidwell to review their actions.
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death

Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after alleged machete attack on barking dog

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the county jail awaiting arraignment after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Jan. 6, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting person said that the suspect was 62-year-old Jesus Aguilar.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing

It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
BUNA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
TYLER, TX

