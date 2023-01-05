Well, I don't believe Kody ever really worked to support the family financially.He said His biggest fear is poverty. Most of the money the family had came from the wives. So he will need more, younger wives.
🤣 What a joke! Kody and Robyn don't have a clue how transparent they are. I'm pretty sure most viewers agree he only wants to be with Robyn. And Robyn only wants to be with him. But both have to make up lies to make themselves feel better about getting rid of the other wives. If we didn't know this already now we have a wife saying it. So why would we not believe it?So glad for this show to come to an end! I do want to see Janelle go off on him and leave. Then there needs to be a spin off of Christine and Janelle (maybe Meri) called Just Us. Since Christine has her own show Cooking With Just Christine and Janelle changed her profile to just me. Just Us works as a new show name. Without Kody and Robyn though!!
He needs more wife’s to support him and Robin, their meal tickets have left the premises . I Hidden really doesn’t want more wives but he need somebody to keep him and Robin and Monnie yeah laughing , Because soon he’ll be broke
