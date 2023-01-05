ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Sharon Ellis
5d ago

Well, I don't believe Kody ever really worked to support the family financially.He said His biggest fear is poverty. Most of the money the family had came from the wives. So he will need more, younger wives.

Reply
7
angie sory
5d ago

🤣 What a joke! Kody and Robyn don't have a clue how transparent they are. I'm pretty sure most viewers agree he only wants to be with Robyn. And Robyn only wants to be with him. But both have to make up lies to make themselves feel better about getting rid of the other wives. If we didn't know this already now we have a wife saying it. So why would we not believe it?So glad for this show to come to an end! I do want to see Janelle go off on him and leave. Then there needs to be a spin off of Christine and Janelle (maybe Meri) called Just Us. Since Christine has her own show Cooking With Just Christine and Janelle changed her profile to just me. Just Us works as a new show name. Without Kody and Robyn though!!

Reply(1)
3
Irene Crabtree
5d ago

He needs more wife’s to support him and Robin, their meal tickets have left the premises . I Hidden really doesn’t want more wives but he need somebody to keep him and Robin and Monnie yeah laughing , Because soon he’ll be broke

Reply
3
Related
In Touch Weekly

Do ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Owe Money on Coyote Pass? Everything We Know About the Build Delay

Do the stars of Sister Wives owe money on their Coyote Pass property? Kody Brown purchased the land in 2018 for $820,000 with the intention of splitting the property in five parcels for him, his four wives and their children. Nearly five years later, the Brown family has yet to start building their new houses on the land. ​Keep scrolling to find out ​why there are delays in their building plans and how much they owe on Coyote Pass .
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Claims Kody Found Her 'Unattractive' Because He Didn't Like When She 'Vented' To Him

Christine Brown is spilling the tea on the driving force behind her bombshell split from Kody Brown. Although the TLC star's relationship with the Brown family patriarch had been strained for years, the mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with her estranged ex — pulled the plug on their spiritual marriage after Kody told her he was no longer interested in intimacy and that he didn't find her attractive anymore. And while the father-of-18 insisted his fading attraction to her was because of the allegedly horrible way that she treated his other wives, in a...
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
In Touch Weekly

From Rags to Riches! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David Toborowsky’s Net Worth

90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky has come a long way! Prior to meeting Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) in Thailand, he had divorced his wife of 21 years, lost his job, home and suffered a stroke. Following his time in the franchise, his luck has changed and the dad of two makes a good income outside of filming reality TV. Keep reading to find out everything we know about David’s net worth, how he makes money and more!
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
In Touch Weekly

Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together

Still together or split? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 brought the drama, and 90 Day Fiancé couples Kimberly “Kim” Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween ended the show with cliffhangers in their story lines.
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
toofab.com

Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison

"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy