ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two French Bulldogs returned to owner following burglary

By Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvB2o_0k4SfXHs00

Two French Bulldogs have been returned to their owner after they were taken during a burglary.

According to Milwaukee police, the dogs were stolen on Nov. 23 around 8:45 p.m. Shortly after the burglary, one of the bulldogs was returned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rW4Xd_0k4SfXHs00 Jenna Hayes

However, the second dog was not found until Jan 4, when it was located in Hartland.

Six weeks ago, Jenna Hayes' life changed instantly when she came back to a quiet home. She quickly realized both her French Bulldogs Frankie and Stella were taken while she was at work.

Luckily, Frankie was returned later that night, but Stella was nowhere to be found.

"For a while, it was just like, you'd be hopeful and the next day hopeless," Hayes said.

WATCH : That all changed Wednesday night when she was reunited with Stella at Milwaukee Police District 6.

Dog returned to owner after armed robbery

"I'm just really happy," Hayes smiled.

But, Hayes believes without Billy's Posse , a lost dog recovery organization, Stella would not be back home.

Kristen Wilson founded Billy's Posse in 2017 to assist owners in the search and recovery of lost dogs. Over the years Wilson and her team of 20 volunteers have reunited many families with their lost dogs.

"Being there for the owner is the biggest thing," said Angela Carstensen, Billy's Posse Case Manager.

Wilson advises owners to take several steps when they first connect.

  1. Call non-emergency dispatch
  2. Call the local shelter in the area
  3. Get scent items of owner and dog outside
  4. Post to Nextdoor.com
  5. Post to petfbi.org and pawboost.com
  6. Share on social media

In this situation, Hayes and Wilson believe getting flyers out and posting about Stella on social media was a driving factor in getting her home.

Wilson said with dog thefts up, Billy's Posse is looking for more volunteers. To learn more about the non-profit, click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xgo3G_0k4SfXHs00 Jenna Hayes

A suspect has not been arrested in this case, and Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the dogs were stolen during an armed robbery. The story has been updated to say the dogs were stolen during a burglary.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie police chase, 4 arrested after $18K+ Ulta theft

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with four people in handcuffs Thursday, Jan. 5 in Pleasant Prairie. It all started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state lines on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the chase.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

RSV, heart surgeries; Milwaukee girl home after months in hospital

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother did not know if her baby would make it after three open-heart surgeries and two months in the hospital. Tierra Riser said it's something that changed her life forever, and something people need to take seriously. It was Christmas in January for Riser's three daughters...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing boy last seen near 54th and Mill

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jael Rodriguez was last seen Friday, Jan. 6 near 54th and Mill around 5 a.m., police said. Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 147 pounds with a slim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy