Daily Montanan

New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […] The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Los Angeles

12 Million People Got a Refund From the IRS for a Tax Break on 2020 Unemployment Benefits

The IRS said Friday that it had finished issuing refunds to people who qualified for a federal tax break on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act offered the tax break. President Joe Biden signed the law in March 2021, after many people had already filed their 2020 returns.
NBC Los Angeles

How Health Insurance May Have Made Health Care More Expensive

Health care costs have been rising over the past century. System reforms have also led to patients having to pay more at the point of care. Widespread medical debt is a uniquely American problem. Roughly 40% of U.S. adults have at least $250 in medical debt, according to a survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation.
NBC Los Angeles

Kelly Evans: It's More Than Just Wages Slowing

At first glance, a 700-point rally on one month of softer wage data, like we had on Friday, might seem like a bit of a stretch. But markets are smarter than that. What they're really sensing is that a slowdown is setting in, one that may give the Fed pause sooner than later.

