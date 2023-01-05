Read full article on original website
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
NBC Los Angeles
Biden Administration Proposes New Student Loan Repayment Plan That Could Cut Some Payments in Half
The U.S. Department of Education proposed regulations Tuesday that would reduce the monthly bills for certain federal student loan borrowers. The new repayment plan could lower monthly payments for certain borrowers to 5% of their discretionary income, from 10%. Some borrowers may save $2,000 a year from the change, according...
NBC Los Angeles
Approaching Age 62? What You Need to Know About Social Security's 8.7% Cost-Of-Living Adjustment and Claiming Benefits
An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 will provide Social Security beneficiaries with the biggest boost in four decades. If you're tempted to claim Social Security retirement benefits early, experts say it may be wiser to wait. Current Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive an 8.7% boost to their benefits...
New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a proposal Tuesday that would overhaul a federal student loan income-driven repayment plan, and, if implemented, could help millions of low-income borrowers. However, it’s unclear how the agency would be able to finance the program. Many student debt relief advocates also criticized the proposal for leaving out […] The post New federal student loan repayment plan aimed at low-income borrowers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBC Los Angeles
12 Million People Got a Refund From the IRS for a Tax Break on 2020 Unemployment Benefits
The IRS said Friday that it had finished issuing refunds to people who qualified for a federal tax break on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act offered the tax break. President Joe Biden signed the law in March 2021, after many people had already filed their 2020 returns.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
NBC Los Angeles
How Health Insurance May Have Made Health Care More Expensive
Health care costs have been rising over the past century. System reforms have also led to patients having to pay more at the point of care. Widespread medical debt is a uniquely American problem. Roughly 40% of U.S. adults have at least $250 in medical debt, according to a survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation.
NBC Los Angeles
Kelly Evans: It's More Than Just Wages Slowing
At first glance, a 700-point rally on one month of softer wage data, like we had on Friday, might seem like a bit of a stretch. But markets are smarter than that. What they're really sensing is that a slowdown is setting in, one that may give the Fed pause sooner than later.
