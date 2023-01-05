ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

NBC Los Angeles

SEC Fines Former McDonald's CEO for Misleading Investors About His Firing

The SEC charged former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook with misrepresenting his November 2019 firing. Easterbrook has agreed to a $400,000 fine and will be barred from serving as an officer or director for any SEC-reporting company for five years. Easterbrook was fired for an inappropriate relationship with an employee, but...
Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss as Possible Bankruptcy Looms

Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday posted wider quarterly losses than it projected just last week. CEO Sue Gove said the company had aggressively cut costs and was on track to close the 150 stores it had previously announced it would shutter. The company has warned it could seek bankruptcy...
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT

Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
What's Ahead for Bed Bath & Beyond in Wake of Bankruptcy Warning

Bed Bath & Beyond reports its quarterly earnings on Tuesday before the bell. The struggling home goods retailer recently warned it may have to file for bankruptcy. The company's turnaround plan called for cost-cutting and improved partnerships with vendors. But its sales have yet to improve. When Bed Bath &...
Amazon Expands Its Service That Adds Prime Badge to Other Sites

Amazon is expanding its Buy with Prime program that lets retailers add the company's payment and fulfillment services to their own site. Buy with Prime users will also be able to display reviews from Amazon customers on their products. The move could create a new source of recurring revenue for...
The 10 Best U.S. Jobs of 2023, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $100,000

2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.

