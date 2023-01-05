ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

High School Sports Year in Review

*The East St. Louis Flyers rolled to another Illinois Class 6A state championship with head coach Darren Sunkett picking up his 200th career victory. The Flyers defeated Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 57-7 to win a 10th state championship. The Flyers had speed, talent at every position and incredible size on the offensive line, which was led by 6'7" 350-pound Alabama recruit Miles McVay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Loop Trolley staying on track for Spring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the trolley began testing on its route in the Delmar Loop. This is all to prepare for another rollout this spring. The testing will continue through Thursday. The trolley had a three-month trial this past fall. It previously closed in 2019 due to funding...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Monica Adams starting new venture

(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
FESTUS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MISSOURI STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis

Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Suspect in South St. Louis burglaries

Metro West Fire Protection District firefighters worked to put out a 2nd alarm fire in Wildwood on New Year's Day. Reside in St. Louis: New-construction home in Kirkwood. 721 Simmons Avenue is located in Kirkwood. Cardinal Ritter National Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST. |. By...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fenton woman with rare nerve disease plans to set a record sailing solo around the globe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Out in the open water is where 38-year-old Jenny Decker calls her home away from home. “I’m a member of an outrigger canoe team, open ocean swimmer, scuba diver, so I just fell in love and I’m way more graceful in the water than I am on land,” said Decker. “In 2016, I was the first solo person to kayak around the big island of Hawaii, and that was 20 days at sea.”
FENTON, MO
KMOV

NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities

While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

