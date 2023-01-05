Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
KSDK
Metro High School's Amari Foluke is area's top scorer on the basketball court
ST. LOUIS — Usually, it's the big stars from the big schools who get the headlines on the high school sports scene. But at the typically academic headline-making Metro High School in St. Louis, one basketball player is scoring at a rate too big to ignore. Senior guard Amari...
St. Louis American
High School Sports Year in Review
*The East St. Louis Flyers rolled to another Illinois Class 6A state championship with head coach Darren Sunkett picking up his 200th career victory. The Flyers defeated Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 57-7 to win a 10th state championship. The Flyers had speed, talent at every position and incredible size on the offensive line, which was led by 6'7" 350-pound Alabama recruit Miles McVay.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Louis
St. Louis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Louis.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday
Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.
The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
KMOV
Loop Trolley staying on track for Spring
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the trolley began testing on its route in the Delmar Loop. This is all to prepare for another rollout this spring. The testing will continue through Thursday. The trolley had a three-month trial this past fall. It previously closed in 2019 due to funding...
mymoinfo.com
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Illinois Business Journal
Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
KMOV
Suspect in South St. Louis burglaries
Metro West Fire Protection District firefighters worked to put out a 2nd alarm fire in Wildwood on New Year's Day. Reside in St. Louis: New-construction home in Kirkwood. 721 Simmons Avenue is located in Kirkwood. Cardinal Ritter National Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST. |. By...
KMOV
Fenton woman with rare nerve disease plans to set a record sailing solo around the globe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Out in the open water is where 38-year-old Jenny Decker calls her home away from home. “I’m a member of an outrigger canoe team, open ocean swimmer, scuba diver, so I just fell in love and I’m way more graceful in the water than I am on land,” said Decker. “In 2016, I was the first solo person to kayak around the big island of Hawaii, and that was 20 days at sea.”
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
KMOV
NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
FOX2now.com
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
KMOV
Missouri’s first-ever Black-led milk donor satellite location opens in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) – Ferguson is now the home to Missouri’s first-ever Black-led milk donor satellite location. The Jamaa Birth Village is partnering with The Milk Bank to provide for families in need. The Milk Bank takes human milk donations, pasteurizes them, and delivers them across the country.
