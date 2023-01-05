WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Marathon County Sheriff Chad D. Billeb has promoted Captain William Millhausen to the position of Chief Deputy/Undersheriff effective January 8, 2023. “I am humbled by the trust and confidence in my abilities to work alongside the men and women of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to serve the citizens and visitors of Marathon County,” stated Chief Deputy Millhausen. “Our staff are some of the best in the industry, and I am extremely proud of all of them and their dedication to the law enforcement profession.”

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO