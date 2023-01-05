Read full article on original website
Owen Kurtz(4th) Leads Rhinelander Wrestlers at Bluejay Challenge
Aiden Ostermann (14-10) placed 9th and scored 22.0 team points. Round 1 – Justin McManus (Stanley-Boyd) 12-8 won by fall over Aiden Ostermann (Rhinelander) 14-10 (Fall 0:44) Round 2 – Levi Krautkramer (Marathon) 23-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Aiden Ostermann (Rhinelander) 14-10 (SV-1 10-8)
Marshfield Gymnasts Vault Past Lakeland, Rhinelander
Marshfield(119.325) defeated Lakeland(97.6) and Rhinelander(97.5) in gymnastics. Ashley Jaeger of Marshfield took the All-Around, Vault and Floor Exercise. Karsyn Miller of Marshfield finished first in the uneven bars and the Tigers' Jade Scholl finished first on the balance beam.
Wausau West Wrestlers Take 2nd at Bluejay Challenge; Gabriel Galang Takes Title(145) Ruffi(2), Yang(2), Christopher Galang(2), Kershaw(2) Shine
Henry Ruffi (12-5) placed 2nd and scored 42.0 team points. Round 1 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 12-5 received a bye () (Bye) Round 2 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 12-5 won by fall over KC Zurn (Barron) 8-5 (Fall 2:47) Round 3 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West)...
Owen-Withee Boys Defeat Neillsville
Owen-Withee defeated Neillsville in Clovebelt Boys Basketball, 72-57. Owen-Withee scoring: Ackerman 17, Amacher 24, Henke 1, Klabon 22 Gutowski 2, Geldernick 6. Neillsville scoring: Erickson 5, Brown 29, Schultz 9, Kreitlow 3, Roman 7, Hayes 4.
Stratford Girls Pull Away to Down Abbotsford
The Stratford girls pulled away down the stretch to claim a 48-40 Marawood Conference win. Stratford scoring: Heidmann 4, Berg, 8, Kraus 9, Linzmaier 14, Kauffman 4, Christopherson 2, Yoder 7. Abbotsford scoring: Escalera 7, Ruesch 5, Falteisek 16, Brodhagen 12.
Marshfield Boys Wrestling Voted OnFocus Team of the Week, December 18 to December 31
Marshfield Boys Wrestling took the title of OnFocus Team of the Week, December 18-December 31, collecting 159 votes. Westfield Girls Basketball finished second with 159 votes. Third place went to Neillsville Girls Basketball with 78 votes. Which top performer gets your vote as the OnFocus Team of the Week, December...
Ryder Depies(1st) Brian Ball(1st) Callum Wheeler(3rd) Lead Merrill Wrestlers at Bluejay Challenge
Dustin Schmirler (7-4) placed 6th and scored 28.0 team points. Round 1 – Dustin Schmirler (Merrill) 7-4 won by fall over Logan Gray-Ives (Lakeland/Mercer) 9-15 (Fall 4:46) Round 2 – Zane Pierce (Boyceville) 19-7 won by tech fall over Dustin Schmirler (Merrill) 7-4 (TF-1.5 5:51 (18-2)) Round 3...
Governor Upham House Closed for Tours Through February
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Governor WH Upham House will be closed for tours January and February of 2023. The office will retain regular operating hours which are as follows. Mondays 9 am to 1 pm. Wednesday 10 am to 1 pm. Thursdays 9 am to 1 pm. “The...
Memory Lane Farm Collecting Cards for Founder’s 90th Birthday
The Founder of Memory Lane Farm, Mr. Martin Wolf, will be turning 90 on January 12, 2023. Memory Lane Farm is collecting cards to help him have the best day ever!. “Help make Mr. Martin’s day by filling the mail box with birthday wishes and greetings. Our goal is for him to have 90 cards for 90 years!” they said.
Emergency Water Main Break on North Central Ave in Marshfield May Cause Traffic Delays
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 Marshfield Utilities – Water Utility will be repairing an emergency water-main break in the 1700 block of North Central Avenue (adjacent to Starbucks). This work will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for the safe operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This work is expected to take approximately 4 days to complete.
WILLIAM MILLHAUSEN NAMED CHIEF DEPUTY OF MARATHON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Marathon County Sheriff Chad D. Billeb has promoted Captain William Millhausen to the position of Chief Deputy/Undersheriff effective January 8, 2023. “I am humbled by the trust and confidence in my abilities to work alongside the men and women of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to serve the citizens and visitors of Marathon County,” stated Chief Deputy Millhausen. “Our staff are some of the best in the industry, and I am extremely proud of all of them and their dedication to the law enforcement profession.”
Chilling Video Shows Close Call After Vehicle Passes School Bus
ADAMS COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A vehicle traveling on County Highway Z in Adams County on January 5 did not stop for a stopped school bus. VIDEO HERE. A child was about the cross the roadway when the bus driver spotted the vehicle and began honking, alerting the child to stop.
