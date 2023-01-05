When Salman Rushdie was attacked at the Chautauqua Institution earlier this year, his attacker, Hadi Matar, professed an edict from Iran’s then-leader Ayatollah Khomenei as the reason for the attack. Nadia Shahram, a local attorney, activist and Iranian American, says more attacks on Iranian Americans could happen if there...

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO