WCAX
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
newportdispatch.com
Police warn of thefts in Middlebury, seek info on suspects
MIDDLEBURY — Police are warning residents of a sudden uptick in thefts in the area. One vehicle was stolen and numerous others have been gone through and items stolen from inside. At this time, it is unknown whether each of these incidents are connected, although police say they urge...
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ of Burlington woman
Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, and detectives were brought in to investigating.
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
WCAX
Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Vermont’s second-largest city are now wearing body cameras. Over the last several weeks, Rutland officers have been training with the body cams. Previously, Rutland City police used a vehicle dash-mounted video recording system and each officer wore a microphone that recorded audio.
Addison Independent
Rebecca June Orvis Fifield, 87, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Rebecca June Orvis Fifield, 87, of Middlebury passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Estuary Room, UVM Porter Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Rebecca was born June 3, 1935, in Burlington, Vt. She grew up in South Starksboro, Vt., and was the...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
YAHOO!
After COVID-19 delay, trial underway for man charged in '13 slaying of nurse from Rutland
WORCESTER — The trial of a man accused of murdering a 53-year-old nurse from Rutland in 2013 continued Monday after being postponed in October because of COVID-19. Angel E. Santiago, 30, is accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013, by firefighters responding to a fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland police name new K9
RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
WCAX
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of thieves caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera Friday night. Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel. The homes less than a 5 minute drive from eachother. Audio and video from one of the victim’s...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log for Jan. 5
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police operating out of the New Haven barracks dealt with two incidents of drunken driving between Christmas and New Year’s. In the first case, on Dec. 26 at around 9:39 p.m. troopers traveling through Ferrisburgh on Route 7 near Monkton Road saw a motor vehicle violation and stopped a car driven by a man police identified as Eric Hall, 33, of Burlington. The trooper screened Hall, arrested him and took him to the barracks for processing. They cited Hall for driving under the influence, third offense, refusal. He was released to a sober person.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police say two people were arrested following an incident in Montpelier on New Year Eve. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Hill Street at around 10:05 p.m. The driver was determined to have court-ordered conditions of release establishing a curfew at their residence. Police say...
Water main break closes part of busy Rutland road
Southbound traffic cannot turn onto Allen Street in Rutland after a water main break forced public works crews to close part of the road Monday morning.
Alleged Queensbury Walmart shooter indicted on 6 counts
The man accused of opening fire in a Walmart parking lot, off Route 9 in Queensbury, last November has been indicted on six counts by a Warren County grand jury.
