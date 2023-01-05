ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
HARDWICK, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police warn of thefts in Middlebury, seek info on suspects

MIDDLEBURY — Police are warning residents of a sudden uptick in thefts in the area. One vehicle was stolen and numerous others have been gone through and items stolen from inside. At this time, it is unknown whether each of these incidents are connected, although police say they urge...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne

SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Vermont’s second-largest city are now wearing body cameras. Over the last several weeks, Rutland officers have been training with the body cams. Previously, Rutland City police used a vehicle dash-mounted video recording system and each officer wore a microphone that recorded audio.
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Rebecca June Orvis Fifield, 87, of Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Rebecca June Orvis Fifield, 87, of Middlebury passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Estuary Room, UVM Porter Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Rebecca was born June 3, 1935, in Burlington, Vt. She grew up in South Starksboro, Vt., and was the...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford

PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
PITTSFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland police name new K9

RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of thieves caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera Friday night. Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel. The homes less than a 5 minute drive from eachother. Audio and video from one of the victim’s...
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WALLINGFORD, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log for Jan. 5

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police operating out of the New Haven barracks dealt with two incidents of drunken driving between Christmas and New Year’s. In the first case, on Dec. 26 at around 9:39 p.m. troopers traveling through Ferrisburgh on Route 7 near Monkton Road saw a motor vehicle violation and stopped a car driven by a man police identified as Eric Hall, 33, of Burlington. The trooper screened Hall, arrested him and took him to the barracks for processing. They cited Hall for driving under the influence, third offense, refusal. He was released to a sober person.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police say two people were arrested following an incident in Montpelier on New Year Eve. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Hill Street at around 10:05 p.m. The driver was determined to have court-ordered conditions of release establishing a curfew at their residence. Police say...
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy