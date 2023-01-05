Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
De Pere Teen Charged in Overdose Death of Another Teen
A teenage Green Bay girl is facing charges in connection to the overdose death of another teen. A criminal complaint claims that 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo provided fentanyl to a teenage boy in De Pere last month which resulted in his death. The victim was found after his grandmother called 911...
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
WBAY Green Bay
1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
wtaq.com
Appleton Woman Charged After Alleged Burglary, Theft at De Pere Church on Christmas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
WBAY Green Bay
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 15-year-old girl from Green Bay is charged with being party to first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say the girl provided fentanyl to a teenager before his death in December. The criminal complaint describes the teen’s grandmother calling first responders on the morning of December 3...
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
wearegreenbay.com
One in custody following shooting incident in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning shooting incident in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 9 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 13th Street and Madison for reports of shots fired. Officers checked the area and found shell casings on the ground.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
The Manitowoc Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident. Officers were sent to the area of South 13th and Madison Streets just after 1:00 this morning. Multiple individuals called 911 to report hearing gunshots in that area. Officers searched the area and located shell casings on the ground.
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 8, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 8, 2023.
Fond du Lac police chase: 100+ mph, spike strips used
A 15-year-old girl was among the young people who allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle before driving over spike strips and getting arrested in the Fond du Lac area overnight.
radioplusinfo.com
1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident
Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Look Over Patrol Officer Eligibility List
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will be in the lower level of the Public Safety Building at 4:30 p.m. and will give the public time to comment. Then, after looking over the Police Department, Fire...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
seehafernews.com
Two Arrested After Using Drugs Outside of a Manitowoc Auto Parts Store
Two people were arrested yesterday after they were seen taking drugs outside of a Manitowoc auto parts store. Officers were called to Auto Zone, located on Calumet Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man and a woman sitting in a car, as the caller stated, “shooting heroin”.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
seehafernews.com
Severe Damage In A Sheboygan County Housefire Monday
A fire caused major damage to a home in Sheboygan County early last evening. Sergeant Trevor Bethke of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said 13 fire agencies assisted the Haven Fire Department in battling the blaze at N7321 Deerfield Lane in the Town of Mosel. Arriving deputies from a...
