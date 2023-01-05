Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Lake County to receive a new Sheriff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A changing of the guard is coming to Lake County. After 18 years of service, Sheriff Tim Walburg is calling it a career. He began his career in Connington County as a deputy and eventually made his way to Lake County where he served for a long time.
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire near Chester
CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies faced cold temperatures while battling a blaze southwest of Chester over the weekend. Lake County Emergency Management says it happened just before 4:20 Saturday afternoon. All 5 Lake County Fire Departments responded, while crews from Colton and Dell Rapids were called in to help.
KELOLAND TV
Officer almost hit responding to crash near Castlewood
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — An officer and fire truck were almost hit by a driver while responding to a crash north of Castlewood Monday morning. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, this is the second time officers were nearly hit by other motorists who were not paying attention around crash scenes.
more955.com
Davison County Commission to set 2023 wages
The Davison County Commission meets at 9 AM today at the North Offices Building on North Main Street in Mitchell for its first meeting of 2023. The commission will set wages for county employees, elected officials, and commissioners. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: http://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
more955.com
Tami Morgan, 48, Mitchell
Tami passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 4. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM with a 6:30 PM prayer service on Tuesday, January 10 at Will Funeral Chapel.
South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.
Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test. In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Emergency Manager Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other...
more955.com
Mitchell School Board approves departures of Graves and Culhane
On Monday, the Mitchell School Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves, who has been appointed by Governor Noem to be the new Education Department Secretary in South Dakota. After an executive session, the board voted to use a search firm to find Graves’ permanent replacement. Two search firms will be considered. The board itself will select an interim superintendent as soon as this week. Graves will continue to assist the district until the end of January. He had been delegating some of his responsibilities prior to his resignation. Graves, who has been superintendent in Mitchell since 2000, begins his new position in Pierre today.
more955.com
Mitchell School Board to discuss new superintendent hiring process
The Mitchell School Board meets today at 5:30 PM at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. The board will set the date for the joint county/school election for 2023, consider an addition to the Mitchell Technical College Faculty and Staff handbooks, and will discuss the process for potentially hiring an interim superintendent and for selecting a permanent superintendent of schools for the Mitchell School District. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2674430/Board_Member_Book_Jan_9_2023.pdf.
