VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems. A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. The Rutland City Police Department has rolled out body cameras for all uniformed officers. NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units. Updated: 5...
Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. They say Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman.
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday. Lyric Theatre Company is once again getting ready to present a performance on the Flynn stage. Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM...
Rutland City Police Department debuts body cameras
The Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) has debuted body cameras for all uniformed officers. RCPD had previously used a vehicle dash-mounted video system, having each officer wear a microphone to record audio.
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case
The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
After COVID-19 delay, trial underway for man charged in '13 slaying of nurse from Rutland
WORCESTER — The trial of a man accused of murdering a 53-year-old nurse from Rutland in 2013 continued Monday after being postponed in October because of COVID-19. Angel E. Santiago, 30, is accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was discovered Dec. 6, 2013, by firefighters responding to a fire in her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland.
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
Man cited for assault in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
Officials release names of NH officers involved in fatal shooting of teen
On Saturday, the New Hampshire Attorney General released the names of the two Gilford Police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mischa Fay, who police say was armed with a knife. On Jan. 1, two Gilford police officers received a report at 9:52 p.m. of a...
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
Rebecca June Orvis Fifield, 87, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Rebecca June Orvis Fifield, 87, of Middlebury passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Estuary Room, UVM Porter Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Rebecca was born June 3, 1935, in Burlington, Vt. She grew up in South Starksboro, Vt., and was the...
Distracted driving among top causes for fatal crashes in 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this week, we told you about the slight increase in fatalities on Vermont roads in 2022. Among the causes were driving impaired or not wearing a seatbelt, but VTrans says distraction is also playing a role. In 2022, VTrans reported 73 fatal crashes, resulting in...
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Irasburg today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 14. According to the report, Marie Simpson, 36, of Derby, collided with the back of Anita Brown, 72, of Irasburg. Both drivers were transported to North Country Hospital for injuries, police...
Water main break closes part of busy Rutland road
Southbound traffic cannot turn onto Allen Street in Rutland after a water main break forced public works crews to close part of the road Monday morning.
Vermont State Police investigating after altercation leaves inmate with serious injuries
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Vermont State Police is investigating an altercation between two inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one person with life-threatening injuries. The Department of Corrections said on Dec. 22, a fight broke out in a cell occupied by 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old...
