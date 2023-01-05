ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an hourslong standoff at a home on Route 16 in Hardwick ended Tuesday morning in an arrest. Vermont State Police say Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody. David Upson, the Hardwick town manager, says officers were first called to the home...
HARDWICK, VT
mynbc5.com

VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
BARNARD, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash

How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems. A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. The Rutland City Police Department has rolled out body cameras for all uniformed officers. NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units. Updated: 5...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police ID victim in Burlington death investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of the victim in a Burlington death investigation. They say Amber Monty, 42, of Burlington, was found dead at a home on Riverside Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspicious death investigation in Burlington

The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday. Lyric Theatre Company is once again getting ready to present a performance on the Flynn stage. Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case

The court proceeding set for Jan. 20 in Chittenden County Superior criminal court indicates a plea deal may be in the works for Headley, accused of second-degree murder in the May 2018 shooting death of his longtime partner Anako “Annette” Lumumba. Read the story on VTDigger here: Trial canceled, change of plea hearing set for Leroy Headley in 2018 South Burlington murder case.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WALLINGFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
Addison Independent

Rebecca June Orvis Fifield, 87, of Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Rebecca June Orvis Fifield, 87, of Middlebury passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Estuary Room, UVM Porter Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Rebecca was born June 3, 1935, in Burlington, Vt. She grew up in South Starksboro, Vt., and was the...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Distracted driving among top causes for fatal crashes in 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this week, we told you about the slight increase in fatalities on Vermont roads in 2022. Among the causes were driving impaired or not wearing a seatbelt, but VTrans says distraction is also playing a role. In 2022, VTrans reported 73 fatal crashes, resulting in...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Irasburg

IRASBURG — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Irasburg today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 14. According to the report, Marie Simpson, 36, of Derby, collided with the back of Anita Brown, 72, of Irasburg. Both drivers were transported to North Country Hospital for injuries, police...
IRASBURG, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy