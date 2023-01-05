Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Iran protester executions 'state-sanctioned killing': UN
Iran is weaponising the death penalty to frighten the public and crush dissent, and its execution of protesters without due process amounts to state-sanctioned killing, the UN said on Tuesday. Tehran has executed four people in connection with nearly four months of demonstrations in the country, with two more executions...
kalkinemedia.com
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday. Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
kalkinemedia.com
More arrests over murder of Kenya LGBTQ activist
Kenyan police have arrested more suspects over the killing of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, whose mutilated body was found on a roadside stuffed in a metal trunk, media reports said Sunday. Rights campaigners have issued calls for heightened efforts to protect members of the LGBTQ community after Chiloba's violent death...
kalkinemedia.com
Gambian pro-democracy activist killed in 2016 honoured at last
Thousands of people turned out in the Gambian capital on Tuesday for the official funeral of a pro-democracy activist who died in custody in 2016 following a protest against former dictator Yahya Jammeh. Mourners lined the streets of Banjul as police passed by carrying the flag-draped coffin of Solo Sandeng,...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran sentences three more to death over Amini protests
Iran has sentenced to death three more people accused of killing members of the security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Monday. The Islamic republic has been rocked by civil unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
kalkinemedia.com
Israeli restrictions on Palestinian flags 'repressive': Amnesty
Bolstered Israeli restrictions against flying the Palestinian flag are "a shameless attempt to legitimise racism", rights group Amnesty International said Tuesday. Israel's new firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the police commander on Sunday to authorise officers to remove Palestinian flags flying in public spaces. "I have instructed the...
kalkinemedia.com
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12 years for 'spying'
Iran has sentenced Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele to more than 12 years behind bars for "espionage" as well ordering him to be subjected to 74 lashes, the judiciary said Tuesday. Vandecasteele, 41, was handed multiple sentences totalling 40 years on a range of charges, but with the sentences to...
kalkinemedia.com
China suspends visas for Japanese citizens: Tokyo embassy
China will "suspend the issuance" of visas to Japanese citizens from Tuesday, its embassy in Tokyo said, in an apparent response to Japan's restrictions on Chinese travellers over a surge in Covid cases. Beijing earlier on Tuesday suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans in a similar tit-for-tat reaction to...
kalkinemedia.com
Egypt inflation hits 21.9 percent: statistics agency
Inflation in Egypt hit 21.9 percent in December, official figures showed Tuesday, amid hopes an International Monetary Fund loan will help ease a grinding economic crisis. "Annual headline inflation registered 21.9 percent for the month of December 2022," a statement from Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) said.
kalkinemedia.com
Iran announces 40-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday announced it had imposed a 40 year-sentence on a detained Belgian national, who will also receive 74 lashes, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. The Belgian, Olivier Vandecasteele, was convicted of spying, cooperating with the United States against Iran and money-laundering, charges he denied.
kalkinemedia.com
Gaza medics protest Israel controls on medical imports
Gazans drove a convoy of ambulances along the Israeli border Monday to protest import restrictions on medical equipment, which the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave warned puts patients at risk. Israel bans the transfer of goods to Gaza which it deems could be used for military purposes, as part...
kalkinemedia.com
Zimbabwe health workers could face jail for striking under new law
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Tuesday signed a bill into law that outlawed organised protests by healthcare workers who could now face a fine or an imprisonment of up to six months. The signing by President Emmerson Mnangagwa comes after health workers were locked in a protracted fight with the...
kalkinemedia.com
Harry's racism 'olive branch' dismissed in UK as book comes out
Prince Harry's publicity blitz for his new memoir led his public ratings to plummet to a record low in Britain on Monday, before the unflinching autobiography about his troubled royal life hits bookshops. Some stores open just after midnight Tuesday for the release of "Spare" -- the biggest royal book...
kalkinemedia.com
Twelve dead in latest Peru clashes
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as protesters trying to storm an airport clashed with security forces in the latest violent spasm of a month-old political crisis. This new chapter of bloodshed took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP.
kalkinemedia.com
Vatican opens probe into teen missing for 40 years
The Vatican announced on Tuesday it was opening an inquiry into the disappearance of a teenager 40 years ago, a case which has sparked countless theories and a hit TV series. Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class in Rome on June 22, 1983.
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers
Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. "The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada Iran Anniversary
A woman holds a sign and waves a flag as thousands of people attend a rally to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, on the three year anniversary since the Iran military shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The flight was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people including some Canadian citizens and permanent residents. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
