Zach Calzada is reportedly set to make a new chapter in his college football career with a looming transfer to Incarnate Word, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Source: Former Texas A&M and Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada plans to transfer to Incarnate Word. Calzada threw for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns at Texas A&M in 10 […]
The post Zach Calzada, ex-Texas A&M, Auburn QB, chooses transfer portal destination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas A&M football has had a knack for producing elite players in recent years. Although the Aggies haven’t had the team success of some of their rivals, the abundance of talent they pull in keeps them in the mix. Some of these players have earned their place among the best college football players in recent […]
The post 5 greatest Texas A&M football players of all time, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0