Neal Schon Accuses Paula White-Cain of Improperly Accessing Journey Bank Accounts
Journey guitarist Neal Schon has filed a cease-and-desist against Paula White-Cain, the wife of his bandmate Jonathan Cain, accusing her of improperly accessing the band's bank accounts. According to a New York Post report, the letter from Schon to White-Cain reads: "We have learned that despite the prior mutual agreement...
Steve Perry Reportedly Drops Journey Trademark Claim
Former Journey singer Steve Perry has reportedly dropped his legal claim against one of the band’s corporations over the trademarking of 20 songs. Guitarist Neal Schon revealed the letter he’d received from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, confirming that “Petitioner, without the written consent of Respondent, filed a withdrawal of the petition for cancellation on January 4, 2023. … In view thereof… the petition for cancellation is denied with prejudice.” The phrase “with prejudice” means Perry can never relaunch the petition.
Why Journey Performed ‘Separate Ways’ Long Before Recording It
One of Journey’s best-known songs came together in less than 48 hours. Released Jan. 5, 1983, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” was a powerhouse track that immediately resonated with listeners. The song was written on the road as Journey, still riding high on the success of their 1981 album Escape, found themselves playing to thousands of passionate fans on a nightly basis.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s ‘Deeply Nervous’ About Returning to TV
Ozzy Osbourne will star in the upcoming BBC reality series Home to Roost, but the Black Sabbath singer admitted that returning to TV makes him "deeply nervous." The 10-part show will focus on Osbourne and his family as they settle back into life in rural Buckinghamshire, England. Last year, Osbourne revealed that after 25 years of living in the U.S., he'll be moving back to the U.K. on account of rampant gun violence, among other reasons. "I don't want to die in America," he said at the time. Osbourne is familiar with leading his life in front of TV cameras. The Osbournes - which featured Ozzy, his wife Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack - premiered on MTV in 2002 and was one of the network's most successful programs.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
16 Dates to Watch for in 2023
Get out your calendars: A lot is going on throughout 2023. The year will bring a steady supply of fresh tours, new albums and much more in between, including long-awaited concerts, award shows and — for better or worse — a few court cases. We take a look...
Iggy Pop Won’t Stage Dive Anymore, but He’s Happy if You Do
Iggy Pop is gearing up for tour dates in support of his new album Every Loser, but fans won’t see the veteran performer stage diving anymore. In a new interview with Billboard, the 75-year-old Pop said he was happy if members of the audience wanted to keep throwing themselves around the way he used to.
Foo Fighters Announce First Concerts of 2023
Foo Fighters have announced their first concerts of 2023. The band will perform at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26, the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 28 and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., on June 18. The appearances also mark the first time...
Peter Buck’s ‘Horrible’ Debut Show
Peter Buck recalled his first-ever show as a “horrible” experience and said that many of R.E.M.’s early concerts were embarrassing memories. In a new interview with Guitar World, the guitarist looked back at his formative years, noting that his first instrument was an extremely low-quality item. “I...
Why Iggy Pop Resisted Being Given a Grammy
Iggy Pop explained why he resisted being given a Grammy award before finally relenting in 2020. He received a Lifetime Achievement statue that year, marking only the second time he was been nominated. He responded with a sarcastic, “[In] 50 years, what have they ever done for me?” in an interview ahead of the ceremony, although he added he was “quite surprised” when he heard Grammy CEO Deb Dugan’s pitch to him.
20 Albums Turning 20 in 2023
Classic rock was hardly the genre du jour in 2003, but several of its biggest names still made impressive statements, while a handful of pioneering younger bands took cues from the masters. Southern rock legends the Allman Brothers Band issued their last studio LP, Hittin' the Note, their only album...
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
When John Bonham Lost His Hat in Led Zeppelin’s Plane Toilet
Robert Plant recalled the moment when John Bonham lost his hat in the toilet of Led Zeppelin’s private plane. Known as the Starship, the long-scrapped Boeing 720 has been the subject of speculation for decades, with rumors of excessive behavior always circulating. But in a new interview with Vulture, Plant decided to focus on a “nice and PG” story involving the band’s drummer.
Why John Lennon Envied Paul McCartney’s Songwriting
A former John Lennon aide recalled times when the former Beatle envied the sort of songs Paul McCartney was writing. While Dan Richter was instrumental in helping the former bandmates reconnect after their acrimonious split in 1970 he told The Telegraph that Lennon knew McCartney had talents he didn’t share. (Richter was around during the Beatles' last few months.)
Mr. Big Reunion Is ‘Definitely Gonna Happen’ in 2023
Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin has confirmed that the group will reunite and tour in 2023. “Mr. Big it's definitely gonna happen, there's no question about it,” Martin revealed during a conversation with The Metal Voice. “It's gonna happen in the middle of 2023 (summer). There are going to be multiple dates.”
U2 Teases ‘Songs of Surrender’ With Letters Mailed to Fans
U2 fans around the world have begun receiving letters from the band teasing their upcoming project, Songs of Surrender, suggesting the album's official announcement is imminent. Some Twitter users recently posted photos of their letters, which appear to be photocopies of a handwritten note from guitarist the Edge. The letters...
