foxwilmington.com
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m. The report states...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation for man found shot in Belville home
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after discovering a Belville man dead from a gunshot wound on Monday. An incident report says the victim was a 60-year-old man. The case is being treated as a death investigation for now, according...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Report: Violent crime in Wilmington at its lowest in 13 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A few different types of crime are at record lows in the City of Wilmington. According to the 2022 Crime Update shared by Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams; violent crime, burglary, and total part-one crime are at record lows since 2009. Chief Williams credited these numbers to the help of several agencies and members of the community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance locating a missing person. Ashley Nichole Garner, 26, was last seen on January 7th around 6:00 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says Ashley is a 5′ 4″ white female with gray eyes and blonde hair....
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Avenue is being investigated as a felony hit and run. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from life-threatening...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office enjoys visit from ‘Mouse’
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office had a special visitor on Monday. A monkey named ‘Mouse’ dropped by to say hello to the officers. The Sheriff’s Office says Mouse gave hugs, high fives, and enjoyed a lollipop. Mouse and FSgt Gilbert...
Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
wpde.com
Longs man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug charges
LONGS, S.C. (WPDE) — A Longs man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Tabais Goodman, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach fire truck drivers undergo ‘rigorous’ training program
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire truck drivers in Sunset Beach recently underwent a training program designed to keep their skills sharp. Each January, apparatus drivers take part in a ‘rigorous’ drivers training program, according to the Sunset Beach Fire Department. Training consists of a classroom session,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene. 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning. She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit...
columbuscountynews.com
Teens Found Safe at Lake
After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ogden Park CFPUA water drinking station back in service
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA’s free drinking water station at Ogden Park is back in service. The water station went out of service late last month, but staff have completed repairs to the station. The water station at Veterans Park is also in operation and available for use.
WECT
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
WECT
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
foxwilmington.com
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated...
