WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A few different types of crime are at record lows in the City of Wilmington. According to the 2022 Crime Update shared by Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams; violent crime, burglary, and total part-one crime are at record lows since 2009. Chief Williams credited these numbers to the help of several agencies and members of the community.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO