Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Report: Violent crime in Wilmington at its lowest in 13 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A few different types of crime are at record lows in the City of Wilmington. According to the 2022 Crime Update shared by Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams; violent crime, burglary, and total part-one crime are at record lows since 2009. Chief Williams credited these numbers to the help of several agencies and members of the community.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance locating a missing person. Ashley Nichole Garner, 26, was last seen on January 7th around 6:00 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says Ashley is a 5′ 4″ white female with gray eyes and blonde hair....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Longs man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug charges

LONGS, S.C. (WPDE) — A Longs man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Tabais Goodman, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
LONGS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach fire truck drivers undergo ‘rigorous’ training program

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire truck drivers in Sunset Beach recently underwent a training program designed to keep their skills sharp. Each January, apparatus drivers take part in a ‘rigorous’ drivers training program, according to the Sunset Beach Fire Department. Training consists of a classroom session,...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Teens Found Safe at Lake

After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ogden Park CFPUA water drinking station back in service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA’s free drinking water station at Ogden Park is back in service. The water station went out of service late last month, but staff have completed repairs to the station. The water station at Veterans Park is also in operation and available for use.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
LELAND, NC

