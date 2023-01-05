The California Legislative Women’s Caucus is calling for UFC president Dana White to step down after a video emerged of him slapping his wife at a Mexican nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The Caucus wrote a public letter addressed to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, head of the promotion’s parent company, on Tuesday. “The head of […] The post Dana White needs to go after slapping wife on video, says California Legislative Women’s Caucus appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO