Dana White needs to go after slapping wife on video, says California Legislative Women’s Caucus
The California Legislative Women’s Caucus is calling for UFC president Dana White to step down after a video emerged of him slapping his wife at a Mexican nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The Caucus wrote a public letter addressed to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, head of the promotion’s parent company, on Tuesday. “The head of […] The post Dana White needs to go after slapping wife on video, says California Legislative Women’s Caucus appeared first on ClutchPoints.
