Pensacola, FL

Pensacola nonprofit seeks help after being evicted from its base

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An nonprofit organization in Pensacola finds itself in need of support after being evicted from its base of operations. "There is Hope" and "Huts 4 our Friends" has operated out of the location on North Davis Highway for just under two years. The organization had hoped to...
PENSACOLA, FL
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
PENSACOLA, FL
NBC Peacock agreement for Pensacola show 'Sacred' in question

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the local film community are turning to WEAR News questioning the legitimacy of a streaming deal with a show being filmed in Pensacola. On Saturday, local production crews for the drama "Sacred" held a casting call in Pensacola. Over 1,500 aspiring actors and actresses showed up -- and several were even cast for the show that creators announced last month was picked up by NBC's streaming service Peacock.
PENSACOLA, FL
Deputies want man who led officers on high-speed chase into Escambia County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are trying to locate a Robertsdale man who led deputies on a chase from Baldwin County to Escambia County, Florida on Sunday. George Logan Tollison, 34, is wanted on a probation violation, grand theft and felony eluding in Escambia County, Florida. He is also wanted in Escambia County, Alabama for probation violation and in Baldwin County for attempting to elude.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Escambia County Fire Rescue lieutenant passes away at age 38

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their lieutenants who passed away Monday. 38-year-old Lt. Terrell Jackson passed away Monday after experiencing a medical emergency. Lt. Jackson began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue as a volunteer firefighter back in 2007.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
New pediatric medical clinic to open at Pine Forest High School

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new pediatric medical clinic is opening Monday at Pine Forest High School. Community Health Northwest Florida will operate the clinic in a stand-alone building on campus. The clinic will be open to all children and teens in the community and will be a key component of...
PENSACOLA, FL
Roy Hyatt Environmental Center receives $10,000 donation from FP&L

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools' Roy Hyatt Environmental Center received a surprise $10,000 donation from Florida Power & Light through its charitable arm NextEra Energy Foundation. "This donation will be used to promote environmental education to students and teachers in the Escambia County Public Schools," the school district...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

