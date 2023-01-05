Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Pensacola to conduct burial ground study at Miraflores Park after human remains discovery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola will conduct a burial ground study of Miraflores Park's grounds after human remains were found at the park in June 2021. The city says the goal of the study will be to assess, interpret and commemorate the site. WEAR News reported on June...
WEAR
Benefit concert held at Pensacola Beach's Sandshaker for mourning Milton family
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A benefit concert was held Sunday at the Sandshaker on Pensacola Beach for a Milton family who's grieving a double loss. A young mother and her son were tragically killed in an apartment fire in Jacksonville the day after Christmas. WEAR News attended part of the...
WEAR
Pensacola nonprofit seeks help after being evicted from its base
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An nonprofit organization in Pensacola finds itself in need of support after being evicted from its base of operations. "There is Hope" and "Huts 4 our Friends" has operated out of the location on North Davis Highway for just under two years. The organization had hoped to...
WEAR
Report: Man caught with bat, mask just before trying to rob Gulf Breeze Dollar Tree
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was caught by deputies just before attempting to rob a Dollar Tree in Gulf Breeze on Saturday, according to an arrest report. Christian Saucier, 21, of Gulf Breeze is charged with robbery and resisting arrest. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday. According...
WEAR
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
WEAR
Gulfarium C.A.R.E Center looking for volunteers for 'CAREing for Turtles' program
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Gulfarium C.A.R.E Center in Fort Walton Beach is looking for volunteers. The center is looking for two to three people to help run their "CAREing for Turtles" program. Volunteers will learn and share how to care for patients daily, current patients stories and how...
WEAR
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show to play Orange Beach in May
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Hank Williams Jr with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater on May 13 as part of the 2023 C Spire Concert Series. Showtime will be 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m....
WEAR
NBC Peacock agreement for Pensacola show 'Sacred' in question
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the local film community are turning to WEAR News questioning the legitimacy of a streaming deal with a show being filmed in Pensacola. On Saturday, local production crews for the drama "Sacred" held a casting call in Pensacola. Over 1,500 aspiring actors and actresses showed up -- and several were even cast for the show that creators announced last month was picked up by NBC's streaming service Peacock.
WEAR
Deputies want man who led officers on high-speed chase into Escambia County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are trying to locate a Robertsdale man who led deputies on a chase from Baldwin County to Escambia County, Florida on Sunday. George Logan Tollison, 34, is wanted on a probation violation, grand theft and felony eluding in Escambia County, Florida. He is also wanted in Escambia County, Alabama for probation violation and in Baldwin County for attempting to elude.
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue lieutenant passes away at age 38
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their lieutenants who passed away Monday. 38-year-old Lt. Terrell Jackson passed away Monday after experiencing a medical emergency. Lt. Jackson began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue as a volunteer firefighter back in 2007.
WEAR
Family of Escambia County murder victims fight to keep killers in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- It's been nearly thirty years since a brutal double murder rocked Escambia County, Alabama. Two brothers convicted of the murders are now up for parole on Wednesday. Nearly 30 years have flown by since the grisly murders of Kathy Barlow, and her 12-year-old daughter Angel Hall.
WEAR
City council members discuss possible smoking ban at parks, beaches in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. -- Destin could be closer to banning smoking tobacco at its parks and beaches. The matter was discussed by city council members at a recent meeting. Okaloosa County passed a similar ordinance last week. Councilman Jim Bagby says if they do pass such an ordinance, there would be...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office responds to Gulf Breeze Dollar Tree incident
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Many have reached out to WEAR News Monday night after a rumor of an alleged hostage situation taking place at the Dollar Tree on Gulf Breeze Parkway began circulating on social media. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says that alleged incident did not happen and there is no threat to the community.
WEAR
Applications still open for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 'Citizen’s Academy Class'
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applications for its 2023 . The 2023 Citizen’s Academy Class will meet every Tuesday night from Jan. 10 through April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Training Room in Shalimar.
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue held physical abilities test for aspiring firefighters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Would-be firefighters donned heavy gear and went through a series of grueling tests Saturday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue held another physical abilities test. The fire department says nine people took the test and seven people made the cut. Training captain Joel Richardson says the test...
WEAR
Deputies capture violent fugitive in Okaloosa County following lengthy search
UPDATE - MONDAY. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have captured a man wanted for a domestic violence incident in Okaloosa County. 29-year-old Joshua Lee Colley was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street. Deputies say Colley was "a wanted violent fugitive with multiple active warrants who...
WEAR
New pediatric medical clinic to open at Pine Forest High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new pediatric medical clinic is opening Monday at Pine Forest High School. Community Health Northwest Florida will operate the clinic in a stand-alone building on campus. The clinic will be open to all children and teens in the community and will be a key component of...
WEAR
Man wanted for causing crash in Escambia County, robbing victim at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for allegedly causing a car crash and then robbing the victim at gunpoint. Deputies are trying to locate 45-year-old Edward Jerome Butler Jr. The crash happened on Dec. 27 on the 11000th-block of North Hwy. 97 in the Walnut...
WEAR
Roy Hyatt Environmental Center receives $10,000 donation from FP&L
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools' Roy Hyatt Environmental Center received a surprise $10,000 donation from Florida Power & Light through its charitable arm NextEra Energy Foundation. "This donation will be used to promote environmental education to students and teachers in the Escambia County Public Schools," the school district...
WEAR
Deputies: Barrel racer dies after being thrown from horse at the Baker Rodeo
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a barrel racer was thrown from her horse and died at the Baker Rodeo Saturday afternoon. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Baker Area Community Center off Highway 4. Deputies...
Comments / 0