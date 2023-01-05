ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WGAL

Alpacas on display at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Alpacas are among the animals on display at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. News 8's Meredith Jorgensen has more in the report above. Related video below: New milkshake flavor for Pennsylvania Farm Show.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
HARRISBURG, PA
Outsider.com

More Sunday Hunting Might be Possible for Pennsylvania if New Legislation Goes Through

2023 could be a big year for hunters in the Keystone State. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania is home to almost 1 million hunters. White-tailed Deer, black bear, and wild turkey hunting are deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the state. Even so, hunters in Pennsylvania have historically had fewer opportunities to get afield than hunters in other states. That’s because the state’s horribly outdated policies regarding hunting on Sundays remain largely intact for the time being. That could change for the better though, assuming more legislation gets enacted by the state legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Farm show arrives in York County

Another farm show is about to get underway, this one in York County. Inside the Weis Markets Arena are hundreds of high-tech tractors — some of which are so sophisticated they can practically drive themselves. Farm equipment of all types and sizes is spread out across the grounds of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Hersheypark to host seasonal hiring event

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark is hosting a hiring event for the 2023 season. The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Milton's Ice Cream Parlor at 100 W. Hersheypark Dr. Anyone 14 years or older who is interested in working in the Sweetest Place on Earth can...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.

Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Busy start for Pennsylvania lawmakers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was a busy start for Pennsylvania lawmakers at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, with the gubernatorial inauguration a week away. A special session on Monday was supposed to be used to pass legislation allowing child sex abuse victims to sue on outdated claims. But House...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

