William Links
4d ago
your beautiful and great dog did what was trained for to help you and protect you in your time of need he did his job and showed how much he loved you
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Accused hoarder whose dog plunged to its death is driving neighbors away: court papers
This Soho building has gone to the dogs. An accused hoarder under investigation for animal abuse after one of her pups fatally plunged from her third-story window, has nearly driven away her last neighbor — making her and her pack of seven pooches the lone residents in the five-story building, the landlord claims in court papers. Landlord Hung Thanh Inc has sued in a bid to oust Stacey Kirkland, claiming she’s been threatening other residents; clogged the hallways with Amazon packages and has allowed her nine dogs to relieve themselves inside, filling the building with a putrid stench. Residents...
Owner who tried frantically to save woman after his three dogs viciously mauled her breaks his silence about the 'haunting' day: 'It will be with me for the rest of my life'
The owner of three dogs who mauled a mum-of-three to death has spoken about the 'haunting' day after he was found guilty of breaching animal safety laws. Amanda Carmichael was killed by the unregistered American Staffordshire-cross dogs in Maryborough, Queensland in June 2021. The dogs' owner George Cooksley, who faced...
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Woman Mauled to Death by 2 Pit Bulls in Savage Attack, Owner Arrested
Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 67, faces homicide charges in relation to the attack.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Mother nearly dies after 13-year-old bite turns into sepsis
A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person
A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
One Green Planet
Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill
When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Woman dies at work time clock: 'She punched in and punched out at the same time'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's coworker died as she was punching the clock at the start of her shift. She was a nice woman, who was popular among her peers.
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
Hero dog leads cops to owner, 84, who was missing for a week
He was the best boy. A dog named El Palomo was hailed as a hero earlier this month after he managed to lead police to his 84-year-old owner, who went missing in the desert after getting lost during a walk. Gregorio Romero left his home on Nov. 27, 2022, for a walk in Moctezuma, Mexico, when he got lost. Romero’s family reported the man’s disappearance four days later, claiming that it was not unusual for him to wander off to visit other villages and then return a few days later. Ramona, Romero’s niece, said she grew concerned after several days had passed since Romero...
Owner charged with animal neglect for abandoning dog at Iowa airport says he ‘knew someone would take her’
A dog owner has been charged with animal neglect for abandoning his pet at an Iowa airport after being told he needed a kennel to get on his flight. Bigsen Charles, 24, is accused of tying up his dog named Stella outside the Des Moines International Airport and jumping on a plane to Newark, New Jersey, by himself on 29 December after the seven-month-old pup was barred from the flight. Mr Charles claimed he had paid for Stella to travel with him but didn’t realise she would need to be in a kennel to do so. “I already checked...
Family may be forced to move country because their six-year-old is 'allergic to the cold'
A family may be forced to move country because their six-year-old daughter’s rare condition means she is allergic to the cold, thanks to a rare condition. Kelsey Quant has chronic cold urticaria, a rare skin condition that occurs after exposure to the cold. She cannot be outside for more...
Cops Find Man Who Broke into N.Y. School to Save Motorists Stranded in Blizzard — And Thank Him
Police find broken glass and an apology letter from Jay Withey, 27, after he forced his way into Pine Hill School in search of shelter for himself and others who were stuck in a winter storm Police in New York are praising a man for his "heroic actions" during the holiday weekend blizzard after he forced his way into a school to help two dozen people escape the storm. Jay Withey, 27, of Kenmore, N.Y., found himself stranded east of Buffalo in Cheektowaga on Friday as the winter...
