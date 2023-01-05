ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Ratings Win the 2023 Countdown Competition, But Drop 29% From Last Year

By BreAnna Bell
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0Aoh_0k4ScsRy00

ABC ’s “ Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ” knocked its countdown telecast competition out of the water once again, but the pre-2023 event dropped significantly in both ratings and total viewers compared to the year-ago special.

On Dec. 31, the Ryan Seacrest-hosted event averaged a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 13.7 million total viewers from 11:30 p.m.-12:36 a.m., according to Nielsen ’s timezone-adjusted Live + Same Day data. Looking at just the midnight quarter hour, when viewers were watching the ball drop in Times Square, “Dick Clark’s” key demo rating rose to 5.3 and its audience climbed to 17.8 million viewers.

That’s down 29% in ratings and 30% in viewership from last year’s special, which drew a 5.8 and 19.6 million total viewers from 11:30 p.m. to 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. During the midnight quarter hour, that 2022 countdown telecast scored a 7.3 and 24.2 million total viewers, besting this year’s edition by 27% and 26%, respectively.

Still, ABC’s latest “Dick Clark’s” special, which included performances from New Edition in New York as well as Ciara and Halle Bailey in Los Angeles, ranked as the No. 1 entertainment program on New Year’s Eve 2023 with a rating that doubles the return for NBC ’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” (1.5 rating, airing 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) and more than triples CBS ’ “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (1.2 rating, airing 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.).

Last year, NBC’s inaugural Miley Cyrus special had a 1.9 demo rating, while CBS’ “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” got a 1.1.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor and Oscar-Nommed Screenwriter, Dies at 86

Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86. Redeker was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of CBS’s “The Young and Restless.” He also appeared in shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,”and “Barnaby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Elizabeth Vargas Joins NewsNation for Evening Newscast

Elizabeth Vargas, the longtime “20/20” anchor for ABC News, is gearing up for a daily evening-news program for upstart network NewsNation that she hopes will offer viewers a deep dive into the biggest stories of the day. “I’m not there to provide my opinion,” Vargas tells Variety. She intends to go over “the big stories of the day, with in-depth, tough interviews.” Vargas is the latest anchor to join NewsNation, the news service being built by Nexstar Media. She joins anchors including Dan Abrams, Leland Vittert and Chris Cuomo in a lineup that seeks to avoid partisan delivery and focus instead on...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Hear Hakeem Jeffries’ Speech to Congress Set to the Music of Nas’ Jay-Z Diss Track ‘Ether’

After a humiliating week-long standoff that saw a far-right Republican faction delay work of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy was finally confirmed as House leader in the wee hours of Saturday. As part of the transfer of power from the previously Democratic leadership, incoming minority leader Hakeem Jeffries gave a powerful speech that was frequently interrupted by catcalls from that far-right faction, which seemed to encapsulate their goal of disrupting government by calling attention to themselves without presenting any practical solutions. Part of Jeffries’ speech was what is being called the “ABCs of American Values,” a slightly hokey but forcefully worded...
Variety

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Variety

‘The Traitors’: BBC In Talks to Buy U.S. Edition of Reality Hit (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC is in discussions to acquire the U.S. adaptation of hit format “The Traitors” following its runaway success in the U.K., Variety has learned. Sources indicate that BBC executives have been keen to get their hands on the Alan Cumming-hosted reality show — which launches on NBC-owned streaming service Peacock on Thursday (Jan. 12) — though a deal is not yet concluded. There’s no doubt, of course, that the public broadcaster will be eager to grab audiences again with the buzzy format given the show’s runaway success in Britain over the holidays. Sources indicate it’s likely the show will land...
Variety

Don Cheadle Says Fans Slam ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ to His Face: They Come Up to Me and Go, ‘I Hated That One. That One Sucked’

Don Cheadle has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly 12 years as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine, but the MCU isn’t the only franchise the actor has under his belt. Cheadle starred as explosives expert Basher Tarr opposite George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt in Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy between 2001 and 2007. While the 2001 installment is universally beloved, the far more comedic “Ocean’s Twelve” proved divisive with fans. Cheadle recently told GQ magazine that fans often come up to him to bash “Ocean’s Twelve” to his face. “When we came back to do the second...
Variety

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
Variety

Hugh Jackman Denies Ever Taking Steroids to Become Wolverine: ‘I Was Told the Side Effects…I Don’t Love My Job That Much’

Hugh Jackman is famous for packing on pounds of muscle to play Wolverine in various “X-Men” movies, but he told Chris Wallace during a recent interview on HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that he’s never resorted to steroids in order to transform into the character. “Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?” Wallace asked. “Did he take steroids?” “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love...
Variety

Johnny Depp Attorney Camille Vasquez Joins NBC News in Legal Analyst Role

Camille Vasquez, an attorney who worked for actor Johnny Depp during his recent defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is now working with NBC News in a legal-analyst role Vasquez made her first appearance as a contributor Monday on “Today.” She discussed the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the much-scrutinized stabbing of four University of Idaho students. Vasquez works as a partner in the litigation & arbitration practice group at Brown Rudnick and is also co-chair of the firm’s brand & reputation management group. She and colleague Benjamin Chew served as lead attorneys for Depp in a case that...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Celebrates History-Making Win, Steven Spielberg Gets Standing Ovation at National Board of Review Gala

Awards season can be long and arduous to those on the quest for glory, but the novelty of recognition from Hollywood hasn’t been lost on Michelle Yeoh, who was honored at the National Board of Review Awards as best actress for A24’s indie blockbuster “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” Yeoh said to thunderous applause at Sunday night’s gala, held at Cipriani 42nd in midtown Manhattan. “Usually when someone accepts one of these awards, they get up and say, ‘I can’t tell you how much this award means to me.’ But tonight I want...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

‘I’m 100% Faithful, You’ve Got to Believe Me!’: ‘The Traitors’ Creator Marc Pos Unpacks His Reality Sensation (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Pos, the creator and producer of “The Traitors,” may have taken six years to sell his Dutch psychological format, but his patience has been rewarded. Not only was the reality show a huge hit when it eventually landed on RTL4 in the Netherlands, but it’s beginning to take Europe and the rest of the world by storm. Sold to a dozen territories upon its launch on the Dutch network in 2021, the U.S. version of “The Traitors,” hosted by Alan Cumming, will drop on NBC’s streamer Peacock on Jan. 12 with a mix of celebrity and civilian contestants. Initially developed...
Variety

Golden Globes Red Carpet Will Be Tented for Rain as Show Plans Old Hollywood Theme (EXCLUSIVE)

Rain or shine, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will celebrate the 2023 Golden Globes, executive producer and showrunner Dionne Harmon revealed to Variety. “This weather dealt us a hand,” she said. Speaking via Zoom from the Beverly Hilton, Harmon continued, “We had plans to do these beautiful arches, and it was a refresh of the carpet that you hadn’t seen before.” After monitoring the weather and with rain on the forecast, Harmon said the decision was made to put a tent over the carpet. “That meant we wouldn’t be able to do the arches,” but she plans to use them next...
Variety

How ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ Author Mark Manson Prepared for His Close-Up in New Documentary

In the five years since author Mark Manson published “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” the self-help book has sold more than 15 million copies, spent 279 weeks on the NY Times Bestsellers list and crossed over in the pop culture sphere. “It’s honestly just a pleasant surprise,” Manson tells Variety over Zoom in late December, reflecting on the success of the book, which pairs historical anecdotes with his personal tales of teenage apathy and mid-twenties mistakes to illustrate the best way to live a contented life. “I’ve been hearing prominent people from all over the world — like Aaron...
Variety

Rooney Mara Nearly Quit Acting After Bad ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Experience: ‘I Have to Be Careful With How I Talk About It’

Rooney Mara said on a recent episode of the “LaunchLeft” podcast (via IndieWire) that David Fincher restored her faith in acting after she nearly quit the profession following a bad experience making the 2010 “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake. The Oscar-nominated actor did not disclose what happened on the set, but she described it as “not a good experience.” “A few years before [‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’], I had done a ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ remake, which was not a good experience,” Mara said. “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it. It...
Variety

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Marks a Month at No. 1; K-Pop’s ATEEZ Debuts in Top 10

SZA’s “SOS” came out on top for a fourth consecutive week on the albums chart in what appeared to be a tight race between her and Taylor Swift for the coveted No. 1 spot. “SOS” collected the equivalent of 125,000 album units sold in the U.S., according to data by Luminate, with an increase in album sales following the release of two new digital packages (one with alternative cover art). The digital sales included two bonus tracks: “PSA,” and a solo version of “Open Arms,” while fans await the as-yet-unannounced deluxe version of the album that the singer has previously...
Variety

‘Wednesday’ No. 1 Streak Ends as ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Leads Netflix Top 10, ‘Glass Onion’ Becomes Fifth Most Popular Film

The reign of “Wednesday” has been cut short by mother-daughter duo “Ginny & Georgia.” Season 2 of the Netflix drama debuted in the No. 1 spot on the English TV List with 180.47 million hours viewed, making it the most-watched title on the streamer for the week of Jan. 2-8. That’s an impressive opening figure for the series. This would mean opening numbers for “Ginny & Georgia” bested Season 3 of “Emily in Paris,” “The Watcher,” and Season 5 of “Cobra Kai.” For context, Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” recorded 196.2 million hours in its first week of viewing and Season 2...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

‘Koala Man’ Showrunners Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit Sign New Deal With 20th TV Animation and Expand into Live-Action at ABC Signature

As their new adult animation comedy “Koala Man” premieres today on Hulu, showrunners Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit have expanded their relationship with Disney. The duo have reupped with 20th Television Animation, where they’ve sealed a new multi-year deal that now also now includes developing live-action projects with ABC Signature. Under the deal, Hernandez and Samit will create new animated and live-action series under their shingle Hermit House for all platforms. “Dan and Benji are wildly talented writers with a truly unique sensibility and a hilarious voice,” 20th TV Animation exec VP Marci Proietto and ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis said in...
Variety

Universal Music Nashville CEO Mike Dungan to Retire; Cindy Mabe to Helm Country’s Top Label Group

Longtime Universal Group Nashville head Mike Dungan announced his impending retirement in a memo to staff Monday afternoon, saying he will be stepping down after holding the chairman-CEO role at Nashville’s top label group since 2012. Although the memo did not go into a line of succession or timeline, sources tell Variety that UMG Nashville president Cindy Mabe, Dungan’s longstanding second-in-command, will soon be announced as stepping into the top position in March. In the memo to staff, Dungan wrote, “For 43 years the music business has been my home — smiling, dialing, selling, hustling, laughing, doing my part to help the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

MGM+ Announces Premiere Dates For ‘A Spy Among Friends,’ ‘From’ Season 2, and ‘Murf the Surf,’ Reveals Development Slate

As part of the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, MGM+ (still known as Epix until Jan. 15) chief Michael Wright unveiled a programming lineup and development slate that includes premiere dates for several shows including “A Spy Among Friends,” Season 2 of “From,” and “Murf the Surf.” “It’s a new beginning for our service, as we introduce MGM+ and its distinctive brand promise to viewers on January 15. MGM+ will deliver on its iconic and beloved studio legacy, with cinematic, sophisticated, and transportive storytelling that audiences love,” said Wright in a statement. “We are growing our rich library of...
Variety

Gadi Schwartz To Anchor Streaming 8PM Hour for ‘NBC News Now’

Gadi Schwartz, best known for NBC News’ Snapchat show, is getting a streaming 8 p.m. hour all his own. Schwartz will anchor an 8 p.m. newscast from Los Angeles. on the free, ad-supported NBC News Now streaming service, according to a memo issued Monday by Janelle Rodriguez, the NBC News senior vice president who oversees the emerging news outlet. Schwartz has expanded his profile by co-anchoring “Stay Tuned” on Snapchat over the past five years, making him “a familiar draw for a new generation of viewers,” Rodriguez said. “Since joining NBC News in 2016 as a correspondent, Gadi has covered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy