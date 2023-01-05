ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Gov. McMaster proposes teacher bonuses for upcoming budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster recently announced his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and it includes several line items for education including more money for teachers. The budget set aside $132.5 million for the teacher retention line item that is meant to provide a $2,500 bonus...
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy