Read full article on original website
Related
Parents continue to fight for their kids' education
Amber Athey, Washington Editor for The Spectator joins Mark Reardon to discuss her latest piece on parents getting better at fighting for their kid’s education & the controversial book, “Gender Queer: A Memoir”.
WCNC
Gov. McMaster proposes teacher bonuses for upcoming budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster recently announced his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and it includes several line items for education including more money for teachers. The budget set aside $132.5 million for the teacher retention line item that is meant to provide a $2,500 bonus...
Comments / 0