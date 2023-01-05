The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting a makeover for their new series. Marvel has been preparing fans for an announcement regarding the status of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the full announcement expected later today. All we know at the moment is a new series is launching in April, and the marketing for it is promoting something called "Grootfall." Perhaps the most beloved member of the Guardians, Groot would seem to be in a precarious position according to the press materials. In the lead-up to Friday's big announcement, Marvel has revealed new costumes for five members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

