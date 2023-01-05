Read full article on original website
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
National Treasure: Edge of History Complicates the Nicolas Cage Movies, To Thrilling Results
When rebooting a beloved piece of IP, one must walk a tightrope between recycling old tropes and reframing them for a new audience. While some extensions fail to strike the right balance between old and new (Criminal Minds: Evolution chief among them), others, like AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, succeed by making the subtext of existing projects text, a decision that expands the world of the show while remaining true to its characters.
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
Watch: 'Sick' trailer introduces pandemic-themed horror film
"Sick," a new horror film from "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson, is coming to Peacock in January.
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Tease Major Threat
It's been one heck of a day for fans of the Ant-Man franchise. First thing Monday morning, Marvel Studios released a black light-inspired poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead of the film's final trailer release. Once the trailer was released during the NCAA's College Football Playoff National Championship game, Marvel Studios then unvieled another new poster for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring film.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
Avatar: The Way of Water to Pass Top Gun: Maverick to Become Highest Grossing Film of 2022 at Worldwide Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theaters last month and moviegoers have been eager to see if it would have a successful run at the box office that would rival Avatar's release back in 2009. The first film as remained the top-grossing film of all time for most of the last 13 years, and before 2022 ended, the Avatar sequel had already passed $1 billion at the global box office. The big movie to beat in 2022 was Top Gun: Maverick and Deadline is now reporting that James Cameron's film is about to knock the Tom Cruise-led sequel out of the top spot.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
WATCH: Nicolas Cage Plays a Gunslinger with a Paternal Side in a New Clip from His Upcoming Western ‘The Old Way’
Nicolas Cage landed his first film role with the 1981 made-for-TV movie The Best of Times. Since then, moviegoers have watched Cage take on a long and ever-growing list of genres. His action movies helped him become a box office draw in the 90s. However, in recent years, we’ve seen him take on several horror flicks like Color Out of Space and Willy’s Wonderland. Last year, we saw Cage take on his first western. Later this year, we’ll see him return to the genre.
‘M3GAN’s PG-13 Reshoots Indicate That the Future of Horror Movies Is Tamer and More Thrilling Than We Think
M3GAN’s director recently spoke about how scary the movie will be -- and why the PG-13 rating made it even more frightening than before.
WATCH: “Marvel Studios Producing Ghost Rider Remake With Ryan Gosling” Is a Tempting Deepfake
From playing a bankable romantic guy, girls would want to simp on in The Notebook, a passionate pianist in La La Land to a jaw-dropping action hero in The Gray Man and the reincarnation of ‘the perfect prince, living up to every woman’s expectation’ in much anticipated Greta Gerwig helmed Barbie– Ryan Gosling has certainly enjoyed quiet a time of his career.
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
Marvel Reveals First Look at New Guardians of the Galaxy Costumes
The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting a makeover for their new series. Marvel has been preparing fans for an announcement regarding the status of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the full announcement expected later today. All we know at the moment is a new series is launching in April, and the marketing for it is promoting something called "Grootfall." Perhaps the most beloved member of the Guardians, Groot would seem to be in a precarious position according to the press materials. In the lead-up to Friday's big announcement, Marvel has revealed new costumes for five members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Nicolas Cage Was 'Mystified' That No One Offered Him A Western Role Before The Old Way - Exclusive
Oscar-winning "Leaving Las Vegas" star Nicolas Cage has an acting resume that is so prolific and diverse that it comes as a shock to discover he's never taken part in one of Hollywood's most revered genres. But thanks to director Brett Donowho's offer to have Cage embark on a trail he's never been down before, the actor is finally starring in a Western in "The Old Way."
Ayakashi Triangle Releases Anime Opening: Watch
Ayakashi Triangle has now made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the new slate of releases hitting as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's first episode comes its opening theme sequence! Kentaro Yabuki's newest manga series has been getting a lot of attention among manga fans over the past year as not only did the series notable move from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the exclusive Jump+ app, but it also lost its English simulpub release due to the nature of the content found in the manga (which is like many of Yabuki's series from the past).
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
