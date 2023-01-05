Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
AEW Star Breaks Silence on Sasha Banks Rumors
Sasha Banks has returned to professional wrestling. Rebranded as Mercedes Moné, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling last week, confronting IWGP Women's Champion Kairi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. In the subsequent days it was confirmed that Moné will challenge Kairi for her championship next month at NJPW Battle in the Valley. While that title bout is slated as her first match back as of now, another upcoming contest could end up being home to Moné's in-ring return.
ComicBook
WWE Signs Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling Star
WWE has signed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Karl Fredericks to a contract, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Fredericks, 32, initially debuted in 2015 and in 2018 joined the NJPW LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Despite winning the Young Lion Cup in 2019, Fredericks would repeatedly come up short in attempts to win championships in NJPW Strong, such as the IWGP United States Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship. He departed from New Japan after his contract expired last August and has only wrestled once since then.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Televised Interview
2022 stands as one of the most newsworthy years in professional wrestling history. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring to Vince McMahon (briefly) retiring from WWE, the global leader in sports-entertainment made headlines throughout the calendar. The year was capped off with the surprise release of Mandy Rose just hours after she lost the NXT Women's Title. Rose had been employed by WWE for over seven years and was coming off one of the longest title reigns in modern WWE history. The decision to cut Rose reportedly stemmed from the fact that she was sharing explicit content of herself on her FanTime account.
ComicBook
WWE's Uncle Howdy Identity Possibly Revealed Ahead of WWE Raw
Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE, he has been combatting the mysterious masked figure Uncle Howdy. While initially believed to be another persona of Wyatt's, Howdy appeared in the flesh on the Dec. 16 episode of SmackDown with Wyatt already in the ring, confirming the two were not the same person. And even though he was shrouded in darkness, a photo of Howdy's full face quickly began circulating online. Fans immediately came to the conclusion that Howdy is none other than Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas, who was released by the company back in 2021 after being off TV for roughly a year.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Voted Executive Chairman of WWE, Nick Khan Remains as CEO After Stephanie Exit
It looked like it might be a relatively shock-free day for WWE, but then a series of big moves have now occurred at the company. First Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE, stepping out of the Co-CEO role she held alongside Nick Khan. They took those positions when Vince McMahon retired, but in recent weeks he has signaled his return to the company, and now in a press release it's been revealed that the WWE Board of Directors has unanimously elected Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the Board, and it was also revealed that Khan will be serving as the new WWE CEO. You can find quotes from All three below.
ComicBook
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
ComicBook
Stephanie McMahon Resigns as Co-CEO of WWE
WWE has experienced some seismic shifts lately, with the latest being Vince McMahon's return to the company as Executive Chairman of the Board. Vince released a press release when he announced that return that current WWE management wouldn't experience any changes as a result of his return, but today Stephanie McMahon revealed she is resigning as Co-CEO of WWE. In the press release she says that being Co-CEO and Chairwoman was unexpected, and now that Vince has returned as Executive Chair to "lead an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives", she is returning to the leave she had previously taken before that shakeup, going the extra step to resign. You can read the release in full below.
ComicBook
Some Potentially Good News Regarding Vince McMahon's WWE Return
Vince McMahon officially returned to the WWE as a member of its Board of Directors last Friday. News of McMahon wanting to make a comeback to the company (under the belief that his legal issues and investigations from the SEC and federal prosecutors would "blow over") broke last month via the Wall Street Journal. McMahon then approached the Board last month, demanding that he, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios be reinstated to the Board, that he be made executive chairman and that he oversee the next round of media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
ComicBook
Injured AEW Star Provides Long-Awaited Return Update
Kyle O'Reilly arrived in All Elite Wrestling right at the end of 2021, quickly reuniting with Bobby Fish (as the tag team reDRagon) and Adam Cole to form The Undisputed Elite with The Young Bucks. However, O'Reilly would only wrestle 15 matches in 2022 before undergoing neck fusion surgery. His final appearance on AEW programming came on Aug. 3 where he and Cole confirmed they weren't medically cleared and promptly turned on the Young Bucks. Cole has been out of action ever since to deal with a serious concussion, while Fish was released from the promotion over a disagreement in contract negotiations.
ComicBook
Jay White Reportedly Leaving NJPW, AEW and WWE Interested
New Japan Pro Wrestling's premier event was headlined by its two top western stars losing their championships. Both Will Ospreay and Jay White walked into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 with gold and left the Tokyo Dome empty-handed, as Ospreay lost his IWGP United States Title to AEW's Kenny Omega while Kazuchika Okada dethroned White of his IWGP Heavyweight Title. While Ospreay's next steps will remain in the far east, as the Aerial Assassin is under contract with New Japan until 2024, White's future is more uncertain. Rumblings of the Switchblade possibly exiting NJPW only amplified when he was booked in a "Loser Leaves Japan" match against Hikuleo next month.
ComicBook
In/Spectre Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
In/Spectre has finally kicked off its highly anticipated second season with its first new episode airing as part of the jam packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The Crunchyroll co-production was one of the original slate of original anime releases the streaming service took on back in 2020, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season announcement wasn't a surprise at all. After a few years of waiting, the second season of the series has finally aired its first episode.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Exec Reveals Two X-Men Mutants That Could Be Huge in the MCU
If Nate Moore gets his way, two very powerful members of the X-Men are going to be making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before long at all. In a lengthy new podcast appearance with Deadline, the Black Panther and Eternals producer revealed he thinks both Storm and Bishop have a potentially large future in the MCU.
ComicBook
Impact World Champion Josh Alexander Sheds Light on Backstage Frustration During AEW Crossover
AEW began crossing over with Impact Wrestling in late 2020 when Kenny Omega, having just won the AEW World Championship, dubbed himself "The Belt Collector" and began targeting the Impact World Championship. He'd eventually win it from Rich Swann at the Rebellion pay-per-view before dropping it to Christian Cage on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage. The company's top title wouldn't be back in the hands of an Impact Wrestling star until the 2021 Bound for Glory event when Josh Alexander won the gold.
ComicBook
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Looks Shredded Ahead of WrestleMania Season
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is looking absolutely shredded heading into WrestleMania season. "The Texas Rattlesnake" has been uploading highlights from his recent workouts to his Instagram, furthering the speculation that he might be coming back for yet another match at WrestleMania 39 this April in Los Angeles. The WWE legend competed in his first match since 2003 last April, agreeing to face Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred Match. Austin looked outstanding in the 14-minute bout and reports of him being back in action again have been popping up for months.
ComicBook
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement
Development on another batch of Wednesday episodes is already underway with Netflix renewing the series for a second season earlier this month. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has finally spoken out on the renewal, thanking the fans of the wildly popular show for watching it and helping get it renewed. "Thanks...
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Uncle Howdy Pulls a "Dark Knight Rises" While Confronting Alexa Bliss
Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, confronting Alexa Bliss for her actions from last week. Bliss cut a promo while standing on top of the commentary table, heavily indicating that she was reverting back to her dark persona from 2020-21. She claimed to be the one in charge and the true face of evil, not Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. After reveling in what she did to Bianca Belair last week, Bliss was interrupted by the imagery of a playground, the Wyatt logo and her actions at WrestleMania 37.
ComicBook
Ronda Rousey Teases What She'll Do Next After Losing Her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair
Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship reign came to an abrupt end late last year. "The Rowdy One" successfully defended her title against Raquel Gonzalez on the final SmackDown of 2022, only to then be challenged by a returning Charlotte Flair to an impromptu title defense. Rousey accepted the challenge and lost almost immediately due to being exhausted from the Gonzalez match, giving Flair her 14th women's championship reign.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
ComicBook
Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Next Match With Misty
Pokemon is getting ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum for good with a special new series showing off some of the trainer's final adventures, and with the new series kicking off later this week overseas, fans have been given a look into his big reunion with long time companion Misty with the synopsis for a future episode! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master will be kicking off a goodbye tour for the 25 year long trainer before picking up with new protagonists in the next anime series, and with this farewell tour Ash is getting to meet all of the fan favorites from the past who haven't been seen for a long time.
Comments / 0