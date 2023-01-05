It looked like it might be a relatively shock-free day for WWE, but then a series of big moves have now occurred at the company. First Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE, stepping out of the Co-CEO role she held alongside Nick Khan. They took those positions when Vince McMahon retired, but in recent weeks he has signaled his return to the company, and now in a press release it's been revealed that the WWE Board of Directors has unanimously elected Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the Board, and it was also revealed that Khan will be serving as the new WWE CEO. You can find quotes from All three below.

40 MINUTES AGO