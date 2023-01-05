‘Thank you sooooo much’: Jeremy Renner releases video from hospital

Actor Jeremy Renner has shared his first video on social media since he suffered a snowplow accident that left him in critical condition.

The Avengers star and two-time Oscar nominee is seen in the short clip receiving a shampoo massage from his sister while his mother looks on. The accompanying caption reads: “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”

He also jokes that he has had his first shower in a “week or so”.

It follows a selfie posted to Instagram on 4 January, partnered with a brief statement: “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner was involved in an accident on 1 January after he tried to help remove a stranded family member’s car from the snow near his home in Tahoe. He was hit by a snowplow and according to a recently obtained 911 call log, the actor was “completely crushed” by the vehicle, which weighs more than 14,000lbs. He was then airlifted to hospital, where he was in critical condition. He underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

His family released a statement to thank fans, saying they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support”. Renner has also received support from his Avengers co-stars such as Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

“At this point in the investigation ... we believe this is a tragic accident,” the Washoe county sheriff, Darin Balaam, said earlier this week. “He was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbors.”

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel universe and for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town. The second season of his Paramount+ TV series Mayor of Kingstown starts this month.