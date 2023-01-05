As Hamlin's condition improves, Dr. Mechtler says it will take time to heal and recover

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - In 2007 when Buffalo Bills tight end Kevin Everett suffered a devastating cervical spine issue that ended his career, he gave fans a 'thumbs up' as he was taken off the field.

On Monday night, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in a horrifying sight on worldwide tv, there was no 'thumbs up' and his family, team, fans and the world anxiously await the equivalent of a 'thumbs up' with news that Hamlin will recover.

"As soon as we get the thumbs up and that he’s responding to questions, I think everybody should then be relieved," noted medical expert Dr. Laszlo Mechtler of the Dent Neurologic Institute in Buffalo told WBEN Thursday morning. "It's too early," Mechtler said. "You’ve got to give this young man time to heal, time to recover."

How much time will it take?

Some very encouraging news came later in the day Thursday as the Buffalo Bills and physicians at The University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed Hamlin had begun to regain consciousness and was communicating with his family and medical team. They also indicated Hamlin appears to be neurologically intact.

While Mechtler is not involved in the case, he has seen similar ones and expects there could be a prognosis within about 48 hours. But that doesn't mean anyone other than Hamlin's immediate family and perhaps Bills hierarchy would be made aware of it immediately.

They’re going to wait until ... Damar turns the corner and reaches a situation to where they can come out and say this is the prognosis, this is the situation," said Mechtler. But anxious fans need to understand that until they have that determination and the family's consent, there will be no official medical update.

Mechtler says the unknowns associated with the case stem from the 9 minutes of CPR performed on Hamlin on the field Monday night. "9 minutes of CPR does concern me. When you do CPR, it’s about 30 percent of what normally gets to your brain." The doctor again points to the fact that Hamlin is a young, healthy athlete, all favorable factors for his outcome. “If there’s no injury and his cardiac status is stable, then I, once more, think that his prognosis is quite good.”

Another complicating factor that can delay definitive word on Hamlin's outcome is the difficulties in evaluating a patient who is in an induced coma and intubated. At this point, said Mechtler, "It’s not unusual to not give a prognosis."