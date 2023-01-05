ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago looking for first poet laureate

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2YkF_0k4ScTZv00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago is looking for its first official poet laureate.

The mayor’s office, in partnership with the Chicago Public Library, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Poetry Foundation, announced the creation of the city’s inaugural Chicago Poet Laureate program Wednesday.

The chosen poet will serve a two-year term and be awarded a grant of $50,000 for the commissioning of new poems and to create a public program series, including programs for youth and students, the mayor’s office said. The poet will also serve as an ambassador for the city’s literary and creative communities.

“Chicago has always been a city full of talented and renowned storytellers and artists,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “The creation of the Chicago Poet Laureate program will foster a new bond between the city and the creative community that supports artists while enriching the culture of our city. I look forward to selecting a Poet Laureate who will serve and strengthen our city’s literary and creative communities.”

Nominations can be submitted online through Jan. 18 . The nominee can be a poet in either written or spoken traditions but must have “at least four published works and/or performances in established publications,” according to the city’s website , which lists other eligibility requirements. Self-nominations will be accepted.

The nominees will be reviewed according to the eligibility criteria, and those who are eligible will be invited to apply.

The winner will be formally appointed in the spring. In April, which is National Poetry Month, the laureate will present work as part of the Chicago Public Library’s annual Poetry Fest.

“The Poetry Foundation is thrilled to support efforts to establish a Chicago Poet Laureate program to recognize the role of poets in Chicago, where poetry has a rich and meaningful legacy. It’s exciting to imagine all the ways a poet can help illuminate the beauty and challenges we face, while also helping craft a promising future through poetry,” said Michelle Boone, president of the Poetry Foundation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice

There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy