The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
This Long Time Waterville Business has Relocated to Southern Maine
Let's go shopping, shall we? It is one of my favorite past times and I can tell you right now, if I am having an icky day, a little retail therapy does wonders, especially when you can uncover great finds local and affordably. Madlyn's New & Used Consignment Shop is...
newscentermaine.com
As Maine's climate continues to change, so does its growing scallop farming industry
BELFAST, Maine — When you work on the water in Maine, the cold months make for hit-or-miss days. For Andrew Peters and his three-person crew, undocking from Buck's Harbor Marina in Brooksville to tend to their scallops is a year-round venture. It takes about 45 minutes by boat to...
A Mainer Wants To Know Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs?
Most people outside of Maine, have no clue why we love this treat so much. And some people don’t even know these exist!. Perusing Reddit this morning, I saw someone pose an interesting question “Who Makes The Best Red Snapper Hot Dogs”. You can’t talk about red snapper...
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Imagine the Responses to the Question: Anything Fun to Do In Corinth?
Small towns in Maine have a lot more to offer than most folks think. It's easy to judge small towns based on their lack of either things to do, or lack of restaurants to eat at... And then other times, small towns produce big-time attractions with worldwide recognition. Like the town of Freedom being home to the world famous Lost Kitchen. Or some small towns are just known for being small.
Maine Ice Fisherman Died When His Snowmobile Broke Thru the Ice
A Bradford man died over the weekend when his snowmobile broke through the ice on Seboeis Lake. Allen Cole, 74, died while scouting for areas to ice fish on the lake on Friday. He and his dog were out on his 2006 Arctic Cat snowmobile when they came across another ice fisherman at around 2:00 in the afternoon at the boat landing. Mr. Cole told the man he was going to check another area to fish and then headed off on his snowmobile. He never made it back to the landing.
Priscilla Block to Return to Maine this Spring
There's going to be big Block Party in Portland, Memorial Day weekend. Saddle up, Block Party. Priscilla Block is set to return to Portland in May. The "You, Me, And Whiskey" co-singer will return to Aura, May 27. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 13. Block was in Portland last year,...
WATCH: Maine Snowplows Performing ‘Ballet’ to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Pure Winter Magic
On today’s episode of “Things You’ve Never Seen Before”, Maine snowplows conducted a beautiful version of "The Nutcracker" ballet, kind of by accident. Well, I don’t know your life, maybe you’ve seen snowplows doing ballet but I highly doubt it. While listening to “The...
Can You Guess What’s Going on The Roof at the Old Kmart in Bangor?
And let the guesses begin: A rooftop something ... or not. Hogan Road, Bangor is where Kmart was all those years ago. That is where Damon’s Beverage is now located. And actually, the Old Kmart building in Bangor is owned by Quirk Automobile Group. They have Chevrolet, Cadillac, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat Jeep, Ram & Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Quirk Used, and I might be missing others.
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
Northern Light Health continues restructuring, reducing walk-in care hours
MAINE, USA — Northern Light Health has made several announcements in recent months about restructuring plans affecting some of its locations, departments, and employees. Part of that restructuring is also happening at the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Walk-in Care location on Union Street in Bangor. The facility...
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: A growing business in Skowhegan faces higher costs head on
Amber Lambke, founder and CEO of Maine Grains Inc., has grown her business while helping other businesses in Skowhegan. Maine Grains, which grinds, packages and sells grain at both the wholesale and retail level, is now 10 years old. As Lambke told Mainebiz when she was honored in 2022 as...
wabi.tv
Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
Don’t Miss The Downtown Old Town Outdoor ‘Ice Storm of 98’ Party
What’s better than spending a cold winter day outside eating spicy hot chili, dancing and having a cocktail?. Hard to believe, but it has been 25 years since The Ice Strom of 98’ wreaked havoc across Eastern Maine, so the City of Old Town has decided to throw a party to celebrate. And quite frankly, we think it's a pretty good idea.
themainewire.com
Mills’ Medicaid Raid Gets Bipartisan Stamp of Approval
The advent of the New Year brings good news and bad news from the Statehouse swamp. Frankly, most of the news is bad, so let’s get that out of the way right up front so we can conclude on a positive note. The unvarnished truth is that the swamp...
Spike Strip & Flash Bang Used to End Police Chase & Standoff in Penobscot County, Maine
Law enforcement used a spike strip and a flash bang to end a police chase and standoff that went from Waldo County to Penobscot County on Monday morning. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the police chase started when the Belfast Police Department attempted to pull the driver over.
foxbangor.com
Weekly European market in Bangor offers unique items
BANGOR — A Bangor store and farmer’s market is offering unique items from across the ocean. Ingrid’s German Gift Shop provides locals with a variety of European foods and gifts that are difficult to find anywhere else in Maine, and shoppers say the farmer’s market has become a staple for some in the Bangor community.
City of Bangor Installs New Public EV Chargers
Two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed and are ready for public use in Bangor. One is at the Abbot Square parking lot, which is across from the Bangor Public Library. The second new charger is at the Pickering Square Parking Garage. The funds to install these...
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
Plane Diverted To Bangor Airport Thanks To Allegedly Drunken Duo
Drinking on flights; people do it, and for many different reasons. But when the drinking gets out of hand, the planes sometimes end up having to make a detour to land safely somewhere nearby so that those who are drinking can be dealt with. That's apparently what happened this past...
