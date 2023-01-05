ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

WGME

Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December

BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Imagine the Responses to the Question: Anything Fun to Do In Corinth?

Small towns in Maine have a lot more to offer than most folks think. It's easy to judge small towns based on their lack of either things to do, or lack of restaurants to eat at... And then other times, small towns produce big-time attractions with worldwide recognition. Like the town of Freedom being home to the world famous Lost Kitchen. Or some small towns are just known for being small.
CORINTH, ME
Z107.3

Maine Ice Fisherman Died When His Snowmobile Broke Thru the Ice

A Bradford man died over the weekend when his snowmobile broke through the ice on Seboeis Lake. Allen Cole, 74, died while scouting for areas to ice fish on the lake on Friday. He and his dog were out on his 2006 Arctic Cat snowmobile when they came across another ice fisherman at around 2:00 in the afternoon at the boat landing. Mr. Cole told the man he was going to check another area to fish and then headed off on his snowmobile. He never made it back to the landing.
BRADFORD, ME
Q106.5

Priscilla Block to Return to Maine this Spring

There's going to be big Block Party in Portland, Memorial Day weekend. Saddle up, Block Party. Priscilla Block is set to return to Portland in May. The "You, Me, And Whiskey" co-singer will return to Aura, May 27. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 13. Block was in Portland last year,...
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

Can You Guess What’s Going on The Roof at the Old Kmart in Bangor?

And let the guesses begin: A rooftop something ... or not. Hogan Road, Bangor is where Kmart was all those years ago. That is where Damon’s Beverage is now located. And actually, the Old Kmart building in Bangor is owned by Quirk Automobile Group. They have Chevrolet, Cadillac, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat Jeep, Ram & Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Quirk Used, and I might be missing others.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies

Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s President stepping down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s president will be stepping down later this year. Scott Oxley has been working for Northern Light for over 30 years in various positions. He became Acadia Hospital president in 2017. Oxley is leaving the Bangor hospital to become president of the...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Don’t Miss The Downtown Old Town Outdoor ‘Ice Storm of 98’ Party

What’s better than spending a cold winter day outside eating spicy hot chili, dancing and having a cocktail?. Hard to believe, but it has been 25 years since The Ice Strom of 98’ wreaked havoc across Eastern Maine, so the City of Old Town has decided to throw a party to celebrate. And quite frankly, we think it's a pretty good idea.
OLD TOWN, ME
themainewire.com

Mills’ Medicaid Raid Gets Bipartisan Stamp of Approval

The advent of the New Year brings good news and bad news from the Statehouse swamp. Frankly, most of the news is bad, so let’s get that out of the way right up front so we can conclude on a positive note. The unvarnished truth is that the swamp...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Weekly European market in Bangor offers unique items

BANGOR — A Bangor store and farmer’s market is offering unique items from across the ocean. Ingrid’s German Gift Shop provides locals with a variety of European foods and gifts that are difficult to find anywhere else in Maine, and shoppers say the farmer’s market has become a staple for some in the Bangor community.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

City of Bangor Installs New Public EV Chargers

Two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed and are ready for public use in Bangor. One is at the Abbot Square parking lot, which is across from the Bangor Public Library. The second new charger is at the Pickering Square Parking Garage. The funds to install these...
BANGOR, ME
