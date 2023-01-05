Read full article on original website
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
The Taliban have criticised Prince Harry after he said he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex said in his forthcoming memoir Spare that the killings were like “chess pieces removed from the board”, and that those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he writes.The comments have been met with widespread criticism from members of the British military, with some warning that the duke has risked his...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, set to air on Sunday, January 8, Prince Harry revealed he hopes to "sit down and talk" with his father, King Charles III, about their rocky relationship and whether he will be attending his coronation in May. However, according to a royal expert, between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "media circus" surrounding their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the looming release of Harry's memoir, they can't see a reconciliation happening "in the foreseeable future.""The royal family cannot answer their complaints point by point," Richard Fitzwilliams said in a recent interview....
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Prince Harry divulged more details about his relationship with Prince William in a new sit-down. While the two were in high school, the 40-year-old told his younger brother, “Pretend we don’t know each other.”"Yeah, and at the time it hurt. I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, 'What do you mean? We’re now at the same school. Like, I haven’t seen you for ages, now we get to hang out together.' He’s like, 'No, no, no, when we’re at school we don’t know each other.' And I took that personally. But yes, you're absolutely right, you hit the...
LONDON (AP) — In a book full of startling revelations, Prince Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan is one of the most striking — and has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he killed more than two...
“Never complain, never explain.” That is, according to Prince Harry’s latest primetime moan, the motto of the royal family. In service of this, the prodigal prince found himself an hour-and-a-half slot on ITV (9pm on a Sunday, not bad for the “spare”) in which to lay out an exhaustive list of grievances and clarifications. If you’re not already drained by the endless Windsor saga, get ready for another glimpse inside Britain’s iciest family.Tempting as it is, I’m not here to review the monarchy as an institution. I’m here to review this sliver of television. And ITV’s much-trailed feature-length interview...
British daily newspapers, leading with stories about the publication of the book 'Spare' by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Most employees get one chance to air their distaste toward their company’s management, culture and vision without fear of reappraisal: The exit interview. To discuss the reasons behind his...
