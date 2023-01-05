Read full article on original website
New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side
While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
Classic Car Invasion! Free Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Returns
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
Elderly Woman Crashes Into House
There’s been an arrest in yesterday’s car-hits-house incident in Boonville. It happened about 1:30am Monday on Oakdale Terrace. Responders say the car took out a gas meter near the road and continued up the yard to hit the porch and a wall of the house. 74 year old...
SUV crashes into Boonville home early Monday morning
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a home. The SUV allegedly ran off the road and severed the home’s gas meter, which was located near the street. The vehicle continued up the yard after hitting the meter […]
5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
Vanderburgh Co. Deputies investigate ravine crash
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash occurred on Monday around 1 p.m. at Millersburg and Green River Road.
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
Man injured after hitting cow on Falls of Rough Rd.
A driver suffered a serious injury after hitting a cow on Falls of Rough Road (Hwy 79). Monday night at approximately 5:20, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident in the 14500 block of Falls of Rough Road. Upon arriving...
Traffic Alert: Lincoln Ave. to close starting Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Lincoln Avenue in Evansville will be closed for a new waterline installation. According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the road will be closed to traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Avenue. The road closure is expected to continue for 60 days...
Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side. Starting Monday, Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Roads for an EWSU waterline project. Officials say this closure is going to last about 30 days. Detours will...
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
A ‘Fear Factor’ Experience is Coming to an Evansville, Indiana Escape Room
Do you have what it takes to face your fears with your friends? You'll have the opportunity to do just that with an experience in Evansville based on the popular show Fear Factor. I remember not wanting to miss an episode of the hit show Fear Factor when I was...
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
Woman crashes into Boonville home
Around 1:30 in the morning, 74-year-old Barbara Dotson crashed her SUV into a Boonville home. She was arrested and charged with OWI, hit and run, and criminal mischief. Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville. A 74-year-old Boonville woman is facing charges after being...
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side
Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville’s west …. Nine detained during drug bust on Evansville's west side. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse …. Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire. Joe’s...
Clarkson man trapped, airlifted after striking guardrail
A Grayson County man has been airlifted after hitting a guardrail on Grayson Springs Road and becoming partially trapped. Saturday night at approximately 6:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Clarkson and Leitchfield Fire Departments, and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Grayson Springs Road, just before the intersection of Peonia Road.
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
