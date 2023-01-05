Ozzy Osbourne will star in the upcoming BBC reality series Home to Roost, but the Black Sabbath singer admitted that returning to TV makes him "deeply nervous." The 10-part show will focus on Osbourne and his family as they settle back into life in rural Buckinghamshire, England. Last year, Osbourne revealed that after 25 years of living in the U.S., he'll be moving back to the U.K. on account of rampant gun violence, among other reasons. "I don't want to die in America," he said at the time. Osbourne is familiar with leading his life in front of TV cameras. The Osbournes - which featured Ozzy, his wife Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack - premiered on MTV in 2002 and was one of the network's most successful programs.

1 DAY AGO