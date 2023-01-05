Read full article on original website
Related
Journey’s Chaotic 2022: Feuds, Lawsuits, Lineup Changes + More
The members of Journey probably felt like they were entitled to an easy year as they planned 2022. Along with pandemic and industry turmoil issues faced by the entire industry, the veteran group had already endured a series of unpleasant episodes that had led to the dismissal of Steve Smith and Ross Valory (not for the first time) in 2020. The associated legal action had seen classic-era singer Steve Perry side with the fired men. But with a new lineup in place and an album tracked during 2021, surely the following year would be a good one? There would prove to be both soaring highs and plummeting lows ahead – starting minutes before 2022 began.
Why Journey Performed ‘Separate Ways’ Long Before Recording It
One of Journey’s best-known songs came together in less than 48 hours. Released Jan. 5, 1983, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” was a powerhouse track that immediately resonated with listeners. The song was written on the road as Journey, still riding high on the success of their 1981 album Escape, found themselves playing to thousands of passionate fans on a nightly basis.
Top 10 Journey Breakup Songs
Considering how many breakup songs Journey has recorded over the years, one would think it would be no big deal for co-founder Neal Schon to move on after a series of squabbles with Jonathan Cain. Contractual obligations probably make things much more complex behind the scenes, so the arguments (and...
i95 ROCK
Neal Schon Accuses Paula White-Cain of Improperly Accessing Journey Bank Accounts
Journey guitarist Neal Schon has filed a cease-and-desist against Paula White-Cain, the wife of his bandmate Jonathan Cain, accusing her of improperly accessing the band's bank accounts. According to a New York Post report, the letter from Schon to White-Cain reads: "We have learned that despite the prior mutual agreement...
Jonathan Cain Accuses Neal Schon of Destroying the Journey Brand
Jonathan Cain has released a statement in response to Journey bandmate Neal Schon's recent cease-and-desist order, which demanded that he stop playing the group's songs at political rallies supporting former President Donald Trump. Last month, Cain, who is married to Paula White, the former chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board,...
Iggy Pop Says He Was Once Asked About Joining AC/DC
Iggy Pop says he was once asked about becoming AC/DC's singer. In an expansive interview with the New York Times promoting his new studio album Every Loser, Pop recalls being approached by the manager of the Australian hard rock group about the job. "They had a manager many years ago,...
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s ‘Deeply Nervous’ About Returning to TV
Ozzy Osbourne will star in the upcoming BBC reality series Home to Roost, but the Black Sabbath singer admitted that returning to TV makes him "deeply nervous." The 10-part show will focus on Osbourne and his family as they settle back into life in rural Buckinghamshire, England. Last year, Osbourne revealed that after 25 years of living in the U.S., he'll be moving back to the U.K. on account of rampant gun violence, among other reasons. "I don't want to die in America," he said at the time. Osbourne is familiar with leading his life in front of TV cameras. The Osbournes - which featured Ozzy, his wife Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack - premiered on MTV in 2002 and was one of the network's most successful programs.
16 Dates to Watch for in 2023
Get out your calendars: A lot is going on throughout 2023. The year will bring a steady supply of fresh tours, new albums and much more in between, including long-awaited concerts, award shows and — for better or worse — a few court cases. We take a look...
Outsider.com
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Foo Fighters: ‘We’re Going to Be a Different Band Going Forward’
Foo Fighters have released a year-end statement confirming that they plan to continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died at age 50 on March 25 while the band was on tour in Bogota, Columbia. The group canceled their remaining 2022 tour dates a few days later, though they hosted and performed at a pair of all-star tribute concerts honoring their former bandmate in September.
Wolfgang Van Halen Thinks He’ll Always Struggle with ‘Distance’
Wolfgang Van Halen still finds it difficult to perform the song he wrote as a tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen. “Distance” became the debut single from his band Mammoth WVH in 2020, and before Van Halen headed out on tour he admitted to concerns about playing it live. Since then, however, it’s become a staple of his shows and a fan favorite.
40 Albums Turning 40 in 2023
In a year full of musical milestones, 1983 had something for nearly every fan. Hard rock and heavy metal listeners found a new favorite with the arrival of Metallica’s debut album. Elsewhere in the genre, Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio moved forward with varying degrees of success on their first records since parting ways.
Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show
Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
i95 ROCK
Lindsey Buckingham Working On A New Album
Lindsey Buckingham revealed he’d begun work on a new album during a year that had challenged him in terms of health and grief. In a social media post the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist thanked his fans for their support during the past 12 months and said he was looking forward to the future with a positive attitude.
When Joe Lynn Turner Ended Up With Egg on His Head
Joe Lynn Turner laughed about his mom’s desperate attempt to save his hair when it started falling out at the age of 3. Last year the Rainbow and Deep Purple singer revealed a new look, appearing without a wig for the first time in his professional career, explaining that he got to the point where he didn’t feel he should hide his baldness anymore. In a new interview with Louder, the singer looked back at the effects of his early onset alopecia.
Paul McCartney Discusses ‘Night We Cried’ Lyric About John Lennon
Paul McCartney discussed his song “Here Today,” which was written about his late bandmate John Lennon not long after he was murdered in 1980. In a recent SiriusXM interview, the former Beatle recalled the story behind the lines "What about the night we cried / Because there wasn't any reason left to keep it all inside."
i95 ROCK
Ian Tyson, Canadian Folk Legend, Dead at 89
Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer best known for penning "Four Strong Winds," has died at age 89. The news was confirmed via his Facebook page, which noted that the singer passed away from "on-going health complications" on Dec. 29 at his ranch in Alberta, Canada. Born in Victoria, Canada...
When David Lee Roth Scaled the Heights With ‘Just Like Paradise’
David Lee Roth was aware that his second solo album, Skyscraper, would be viewed as a departure from the music his fans liked best. Eat ‘Em and Smile, from 1986 and his first release after his separation from Van Halen, was a crowd-pleaser, but as he prepared for the launch of its follow-up in January 1988, he suspected there could be a backlash.
i95 ROCK
The Night Dee Snider Learned the Difference Between Singing and Performing
Dee Snider told of the night he learned the difference between singing and performing in a Twitter exchange about playing live. The chat, which ran over five hours, involved a number of followers asking questions after the Twisted Sister star responded to an opinion about Ronnie James Dio, saying: “You are confusing singing with performing. There is a huge difference between a great frontman and a great singer. Ronnie was one of the greatest singers of all time, but as a frontman, he pretty much just stood on stage and sang.” He named Freddie Mercury as someone who was “an amazing singer AND frontman.”
Peter Gabriel Will Release a New Song Each Full Moon
Peter Gabriel plans to release a new song from his upcoming album, i/o, every full moon. The singer released the first song from the album at midnight Friday. Titled "Panopticom,” the track features electronics from Brian Eno. i/o will mark Gabriel's first album in more than a decade. "Some...
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0