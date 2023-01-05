Read full article on original website
Related
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
National Treasure: Edge of History Complicates the Nicolas Cage Movies, To Thrilling Results
When rebooting a beloved piece of IP, one must walk a tightrope between recycling old tropes and reframing them for a new audience. While some extensions fail to strike the right balance between old and new (Criminal Minds: Evolution chief among them), others, like AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, succeed by making the subtext of existing projects text, a decision that expands the world of the show while remaining true to its characters.
Watch Nicolas Cage as freaky vampire in ‘Renfield’ trailer
Nicolas Cage’s turn as a vampire has been heavily anticipated. The actor, known for picking dramatic and strange roles, seems like the perfect fit for a comedy horror film that centers on Dracula’s henchmen. Still, the results are better than anyone expected. “Renfield” has just released its...
Brendan Fraser Said ‘Sign Me Up’ To Another The Mummy Movie, But I’m Still Confused On What Universal Is Doing With Its Monsters
The studio has a host of iconic monsters it apparently doesn't know what to do with, including The Mummy.
wegotthiscovered.com
The second sequel to the failed remake of a cult classic squeezes every last drop of gas from its streaming tank
When David Carradine and a fresh-faced Sylvester Stallone first engaged in a dystopian vehicular battle way back in 1975, nobody could have had any inkling that the Death Race franchise would still be going strong almost half a century later. The original retains cult classic status, something that it’s never...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Dracula’ Star Bela Lugosi Fought the Russians Along the Eastern Front During World War I
While the majority know Bela Lugosi for his portrayal of Count Dracula in the 1931 film adaptation of Bram Stoker‘s novel, few are aware of his service with the Austro-Hungarian Army during the First World War. The famed actor spoke little of this time in his life, but did reveal a few tidbits to his co-stars over the years.
maddwolf.com
Fright Club: Best Horror Movies of 2022
What a great year! So many horror films were both wonderful and huge box office successes, including Scream, Smile, The Black Phone and Barbarian. Shudder hit another year out of the park with Good Madam, The Innocents, Speak No Evil, Slapface, Satan‘s Slaves: Communion, Mandrake, A Wounded Fawn and more. Plus the underseen and magnificent indies Men, You Won’t Be Alone, and Soft and Quiet still demand to be seen.
game-news24.com
Long-awaited Sequel to a Prolific Horror franchise Gets a New Trailer Tomorrow
Evil Dead is finally getting its fifth installment in 2023, but the news has become scarce at the time of Evil Dead Rise. This series was so lucky to receive a teaser trailer that has just been released, including the idea that the first full trailer is going to be released on Jan. 4, 2022.
Guillermo del Toro Explains Why ‘Pinocchio’ Is Not a Kids Movie But Still Enjoyable For Families
You might think the story of “Pinocchio” is familiar, but it isn’t. There have been at least 60 film adaptations for film and TV, including of course Disney’s 1940 animated version. In “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” the filmmaker and his team don’t follow the plot too closely, but it’s more faithful than most in retaining the darkness, tenderness and humor of Carlo Collodi’s 1881 novel. The Netflix movie was written by Patrick McHale and del Toro, who shares director credit with Mark Gustafson. It’s not a children’s movie, but it is. “Patrick and I were writing for an audience that could include children,”...
WATCH: Nicolas Cage Plays a Gunslinger with a Paternal Side in a New Clip from His Upcoming Western ‘The Old Way’
Nicolas Cage landed his first film role with the 1981 made-for-TV movie The Best of Times. Since then, moviegoers have watched Cage take on a long and ever-growing list of genres. His action movies helped him become a box office draw in the 90s. However, in recent years, we’ve seen him take on several horror flicks like Color Out of Space and Willy’s Wonderland. Last year, we saw Cage take on his first western. Later this year, we’ll see him return to the genre.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
startattle.com
Sick (2023 movie) Horror, Peacock, trailer, release date
Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. Startattle.com – Sick 2023. September 11, 2022 : Canada (Toronto International Film Festival) September 17, 2022 : Germany (Oldenburg International Film Festival) September 24, 2022...
Collider
Nicolas Cage Talks First Western, 'The Old Way', 'Face/Off 2' & 'Renfield'
From director Brett Donowho, The Old Way stars Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage as Colton Briggs, a gunslinger who hung up his hat and traded his life of bloodshed for love and family. When the consequences of Colton’s past catch up with him, costing him his wife, nothing will stand between the retired killer and his vengeance.
ComicBook
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Returns in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
The first That ’90s Show teaser didn’t feature any of the original teenagers from That ’70s Show — although it did, of course, include Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, now the grandparents of the new show’s lead, Leia (Callie Haverda). But what everyone was waiting for was the return of some of the old That ’70s Show stars.
A ‘Death Stranding’ Movie Is in the Works
A group of ambitious creatives will soon attempt the impossible: To make a truly great movie based on the video game. The game in this case is the recent hit Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions company. Kojima previously was the auteur behind such legendary games as the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid franchises. This new film will come from Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, the production company that was behind the recent horror hit Barbarian.
Tom Cruise Hypes ‘Top Gun’ Streaming Release By Jumping Out of a Plane
Tom Cruise took a break from jumping out of planes for the next Mission: Impossible to jump out of a plane to thank his fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest movie of 2022. (Yes, he jumped out of a plane on the set of his next movie to...
Adapting Stephen King's The Stand: How The 2020 Miniseries Adds To The Legacy Of The Apocalypse-Centric Epic
A deep look at the 2020 remake of The Stand, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Amber Heard.
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0