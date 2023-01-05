ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
49erswebzone

49ers laying 10 at home to the Seahawks - 2023 Wild Card betting odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers scored 38 against and stomped the Arizona Cardinals for the second time this season, sweeping the NFC West division in what may have been Kliff Kingbury's last game as a NFL head coach. The Niners will try to beat the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season when they host a 2023 Wild Card game. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

49ers-Cardinals: Drake Jackson among 7 inactives for Niners

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out five players due to injuries. They are Banks, Garoppolo, Givens, Greenlaw, and Thomas. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
49erswebzone

“Super Bowl win No. 6 could be coming”: Where the 49ers stand in Wild Card power rankings

The San Francisco 49ers are one of 12 teams that will play on Wild Card Weekend (including a Monday-night playoff matchup). They will host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, making it the third time the two teams have clashed this season, the 50th all-time, the second in the playoffs, and the first playoff game between the two teams in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle ride hot offense to career statistical highs

The San Francisco 49ers have been rolling on offense as of late, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle have been two of the biggest beneficiaries. The 49ers have scored 33 or more points in six of their last eight games after doing so just twice over the first nine games of the season. Five of those games have come since rookie Brock Purdy became the team's quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Aiyuk and Kittle have seemingly found chemistry with Purdy, as Aiyuk finished the season with 18 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown over the final three games while Kittle finished with 18 catches for 265 yards and seven touchdowns over the final four games. Aiyuk's strong finish pushed him over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career (78 catches, 1,015 yards, eight touchdowns), while Kittle notched a career high in touchdowns (11) to go with 60 catches for 765 yards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Titans, Cardinals request permission to interview 49ers’ Adam Peters and Ran Carthon for GM jobs

While San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to be a hot name in head coaching searches, the team could be in danger of losing at least one of its top front-office executives as well. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans have requested permission to speak with 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy