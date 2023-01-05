Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Nick Bosa discusses being pulled before reaching 49ers’ single-season sack record
One more sack. That's all San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa needed to get into the organization's record books. The pass rusher entered Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with 17.5 sacks this season, two shy of the franchise single-season record of 19.5, set by Aldon Smith in 2012.
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day at Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers victory over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send-off he'll never forget. We talk about that...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
49ers-Seahawks: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Wild Card Round matchup
The San Francisco 49ers return to the postseason for the third time in four seasons as they host the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Wild Card Round. San Francisco looks to earn their third-consecutive victory over Seattle and their first postseason victory against the Seahawks in franchise history.
49ers Notebook: Bosa, Niners “have a good idea” how to beat Seahawks; McCaffrey trade sent a message; Seattle’s improvement
The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season and only the second time in playoff history. The advantage of facing an opponent multiple times is that you know what to expect. The 49ers believe that rematches typically come down to which team executes better.
Key stats from the 49ers’ 38-13 Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers finished the season with a 13-4 record after a 38-13 Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win... San Francisco...
49ers secure No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with win vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers have secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs after beating the Arizona Cardinals 38-13 on Sunday. However, the team could not move up to the No. 1 seed because the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business, beating the New York Giants 22-16. That means...
49ers laying 10 at home to the Seahawks - 2023 Wild Card betting odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers scored 38 against and stomped the Arizona Cardinals for the second time this season, sweeping the NFC West division in what may have been Kliff Kingbury's last game as a NFL head coach. The Niners will try to beat the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season when they host a 2023 Wild Card game. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49ers-Cardinals: Drake Jackson among 7 inactives for Niners
OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) On Friday, San Francisco ruled out five players due to injuries. They are Banks, Garoppolo, Givens, Greenlaw, and Thomas. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) were listed as "questionable" to play. Both are active. On...
Recap: 49ers wrap up regular season in style with lopsided 38-13 win over Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers will be heading into the postseason on a high note after pulling away from the Arizona Cardinals for a 38-13 blowout victory at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers gave up a touchdown on the opening possession but quickly took back the lead on the next...
“Super Bowl win No. 6 could be coming”: Where the 49ers stand in Wild Card power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers are one of 12 teams that will play on Wild Card Weekend (including a Monday-night playoff matchup). They will host the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, making it the third time the two teams have clashed this season, the 50th all-time, the second in the playoffs, and the first playoff game between the two teams in the Bay Area.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 18 win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, just one injury from the...
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle ride hot offense to career statistical highs
The San Francisco 49ers have been rolling on offense as of late, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle have been two of the biggest beneficiaries. The 49ers have scored 33 or more points in six of their last eight games after doing so just twice over the first nine games of the season. Five of those games have come since rookie Brock Purdy became the team's quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Aiyuk and Kittle have seemingly found chemistry with Purdy, as Aiyuk finished the season with 18 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown over the final three games while Kittle finished with 18 catches for 265 yards and seven touchdowns over the final four games. Aiyuk's strong finish pushed him over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career (78 catches, 1,015 yards, eight touchdowns), while Kittle notched a career high in touchdowns (11) to go with 60 catches for 765 yards.
49ers to host Seahawks during Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 14
The NFL announced the schedule for Wild Card Weekend, and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 14, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT. It will be the second time the 49ers have met the Seahawks in the playoffs, with the other being the 2013 NFC Championship Game, a 23-17 loss.
Titans, Cardinals request permission to interview 49ers’ Adam Peters and Ran Carthon for GM jobs
While San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to be a hot name in head coaching searches, the team could be in danger of losing at least one of its top front-office executives as well. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans have requested permission to speak with 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon.
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0