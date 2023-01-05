ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, IN

The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMlMk_0k4Sc4qF00

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum.

The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far and wide for what it’s calling the “ coolest offbeat attraction in each state .”

Highlights include a museum full of ventriloquist dummies, celebrations of bad and Spam, and earthworks.

‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host

You might think Indiana’s oddity is centered around basketball, and you’d be half right. A ball is involved, but not the kind you dribble and throw into a hoop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093En5_0k4Sc4qF00
Visitor adds layer to World’s Largest Ball of Paint (Visit Indiana)
Visitor adds layer to World’s Largest Ball of Paint (Visit Indiana)
Visitor adds layer to World’s Largest Ball of Paint (Visit Indiana)
Creator Mike Carmichael with World’s Largest Ball of Paint (Visit Indiana)

The World’s Largest Ball of Paint in Alexandria, Indiana has been singled out by Mental Floss as the coolest off-the-beaten-path landmark in the Hoosier State.

The giant latex ball is the work of Mike and Glenda Carmichael and hangs from a steel beam in a custom-built house in rural Madison County, according to Roadside America .

“Take a regular baseball, add a few thousand coats of paint over four decades or so, and you just might have the world’s largest ball of paint,” said The List Show’s guest host Justin Dodd.

2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022

Beyond more than 25,000 layers of paint, there really is a baseball at the center of the massive orb. Carmichael told Roadside America the paint ball began in 1977 when he had his son paint a baseball with blue house paint.

If you visit the paint ball, you can do more than marvel at its size — you can roll up your sleeves and add your own layer of paint. Just call ahead if you want to do so!

You can find the World’s Largest Ball of Paint at 10696 North County Road 200 West in Alexandria. Call (765) 724-4088 before your visit in order to schedule a painting time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay

JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
JASONVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for bed bugs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant

Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Black librarians drop Indianapolis as conference site

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A national group of Black librarians has canceled a July gathering in Indianapolis after the local library declined to permanently hire a woman who was serving as interim leader. Indianapolis is an “inhospitable location,” the National Conference of African American Librarians said Friday. The Indianapolis Public Library Board decided not to appoint […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Tensions run high amid search for new Indianapolis Public Library CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — Tensions continue to run high in the search for a new Indianapolis Public Library CEO, with protestors demanding the board president resign during a recent meeting. Chants erupted during Monday night’s city-county council meeting demanding that Board of Trustees President Hope Tribble be removed.  Protestors from the Indianapolis Liberation Center (ILC) were escorted […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Doctor warns about home-schooling kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy